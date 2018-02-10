There's a likely chance that you've heard all of the buzz around the fact that Snapchat made a few major changes to their app. And whether the buzz you've heard was positive or negative, there's really no avoiding it, at this point. If these changes haven't hit your phone yet, you might be wondering why you can't get the new Snapchat update. There's actually no possible way you've permanently avoided it, though — because getting the Snapchat update is completely inevitable... sorry guys.

If you're looking into why the app hasn't updated for you, don't fear, because there's probably a solution. The first thing to look into is to see if whether or not you've updated your apps recently. In your settings, if you've selected to update apps manually, then you might just have to go and update your Snapchat app. To do this, go to the App Store, and see which apps haven't yet been updated. If Snapchat is one of them, hit the "update" button next to the app on the list. You'll should see the implemented changes after that.

Snapchat

Another reason why you might not've received Snapchat's update yet is because the updates are going out on a rolling basis, meaning it's kind of random. It might hit you at any time, but it's going to come out of nowhere. I literally just opened my phone one day, and there was the update, in all of its strangely organized glory. And the same thing will probably happen to you, too — you'll just wake up one day, and your Snapchat will have completely reformatted. It sounds scary, but it's the truth, and I just want all of you to be prepared for that big day.

Snapchat actually announced this giant update, like, way back in November 2017, if you can believe that. In fact, way back when, creators put together a cutesy little video about the update — probably because they knew the changes would lead to utter chaos, tears, and screams of agony. The video, in contrast of the update's reactions, basks in an array of adorable bright colors and cheerful music, with Evan Spiegel (Snapchat's co-founder and CEO) explaining why they chose to make the updates. Spiegel explained Snapchat's reasoning for the app's drastic changes, and each of them honestly kind of make sense, from a technical standpoint.

Snapchat on YouTube

In the YouTube video, Spiegel explained:

Your friends aren't content, they're relationships. So, we're separating the social from the media... and today we're making it easier to find who you want to express yourself to.

So even if you aren't a huge fan of the update, it was honestly implemented to improve user experience, separating "social content" from "media content." In reality, it makes sense in terms of what the app is going for. So the next time you agonize over the differences, just remember your friends at Snapchat were really just looking out for your best interest.

On the bright side of intense and drastic Snapchat updates, users can now pick from a variety of fonts to use for their Snapchat captions, which is pretty rad, TBH. Forget overusing that hella boring font on every single picture, because there are now multiple style choices for all of your photo and video-snapping needs. You can finally pick a font that actually matches the vibe and mood, and it totally accentuates your ability to create what you really want to create. So even if you don't like the new and improved Snapchat update, at least you can pick from your font of choice.

