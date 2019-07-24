Here's How To Hide Your Chat Activity On Snapchat

You know Snapchat is the place to go when you want to send disappearing photos or videos to your besties. However, as every seasoned Snapchatter knows, even though individual messages vanish after they've been seen by the recipient, your Chat Screen still keeps a record of the last people you chatted with listed by date. If you've ever wondered how to hide Snapchat Chat activity, here's how to clear a conversation from your screen.

If you regularly use Snapchat, chances are you've noticed that while the Chats and photos you send back and forth to someone disappear after they've been seen by the other party, a record that your conversation happened in the first place still shows up on your Friends screen. In the tab, you'll still see a list of the friends you most recently interacted with on the app as well as how long ago your last interaction took place. Whether you're looking to get a new ex off your mind or you just want to reduce the clutter on your Chat screen, you might be wondering how to hide someone on Snapchat or clear out a conversation.

To do so, you'll want to open up the Snapchat app and head to your conversations tap by tapping the Chat icon located at the bottom of the screen. Once you’re there, long-press on the username of the person whose conversation you want to delete. From there, tap “more” in the list of options that show up. On the next page, you should see the choice to report or block someone, as well as to manage their message notifications. Underneath that, you should see the choice to "Clear conversation." Once you select that, your conversation will be cleared, and voila, their name should no longer show up on your feed.

A second way to hide someone on Snapchat is through your settings. Simply tap on the “Settings” icon located in the top right corner of your Snapchat app, and then scroll down until you see “Account Options.” You’ll see a list of deleting actions, including clearing your search history, sticker searches, top destinations, and conversations. If you tap “Clear Conversations,” you’ll see a list of the users you’ve snapped with along with an “X” next to their usernames. You can hit the X to hide any conversations.

A third option is to "block" the person, which you can do in the same menu where you cleared the conversation. Once you block someone, their conversation will automatically disappear from your feed. Just know that they won't be able to see your Story or send your Snaps or Chats. You can also choose to go back and unblock them at any time.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though the person will no longer show up on your feed if you block them, you should know that doing this won't delete any saved messages or messages that have already been sent in your conversation. However, if you did send something accidentally or you're having regrets about sending something, Snapchat does give you the option to delete it if the other person hasn't seen it yet.

To delete a text, photo, or video that the recipient hasn’t seen yet, all you have to do is press and hold on the message you sent, and a message should pop-up confirming that you'd like to delete it. Once you tap that, it'll disappear, and the recipient will never see it. While the person who you sent the message to will get a notification telling them that you deleted a message you sent, they won't be able to view whatever it was.

Again, all three of these aforementioned options will clear out your feed, so I'd weigh your reasons for doing so and choose the best choice for you.