It's a big night for the music industry, y'all. The Billboard Music Awards are finally here, and artists across all genres are celebrating accordingly. In fact, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada is filled to the brim with musicians who are nominated for big awards. One of those musicians who's nominated for a ton of awards is Travis Scott. However, if you're watching the show, you might be asking yourself, "Why aren't Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the 2019 BBMAs?" The duo hasn't been seen, regardless of the awards that the rapper's been nominated for.

If Scott is somewhere in the building, there's no doubt in my mind that he's probably having a pretty cool night. I mean, heck, he began the show with 12 nominations under his belt. That's a lot of nominations, guys. In fact, Scott had the third highest number of noms, coming in behind Drake and Post Malone (each with 17), and Cardi B with 21.

Still, it seems like he's nowhere to be seen. On top of that, it seems like his girlfriend, Jenner, is also MIA. Both the rapper and the makeup guru haven't been spotted on the red carpet or in the crowd. That's interesting, considering the amount of awards he's been nominated for.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're currently watching the show and want to know exactly which awards Scott was nominated for, have no fear. A complete list of the show's nominations were shared to Billboard's website on April 4, but I'll give you the DL. According to Billboard, Scott was nominated for the following awards:

Top Artist

Top Male Artist

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Top Rap Artist

Top Rap Male Artist

Top Rap Tour

Top Billboard 200 Album

Top Rap Album

Top Hot 100 Song

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Top Rap Song

See?! I told you that was a lot!

As you could probably imagine, Scott's had an exciting year on the music front. The rapper's 2018 album, Astroworld, landed him a No. 1 spot on the August 2018 Billboard 200 chart, per Billboard. That was followed by his hit track, "Sicko Mode," which scored him the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With that being said, it's no surprise that the rapper received so many nominations this year.

At the time of publication, both Scott and Jenner haven't been seen at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. However, Jenner has joined Scott at award shows in the past. In fact, Jenner attended the 2019 Grammy Awards with Scott in February 2019. There, Scott was nominated for a handful of awards including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. He also performed his song, "No Bystanders," which appears on his album, Astroworld.

It's safe to say that the "Sicko Mode" rapper has been having an exciting awards season, whether he's laying low at the BBMAs or sitting it out entirely. Regardless of what he's doing, I'm sure Jenner's by his side on his big night.