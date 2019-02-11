Is it really a successful awards show if a Kardashian or Jenner isn't somewhere in the audience? Whether they're on a red carpet to promote their own show or support their partners, an appearance from one of these sisters is like a golden stamp of approval nowadays. On the other hand, sighting a Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can also resemble finding a four-leaf clover in a field, but fans had reason to keep their eyes peeled during the Grammys this year. Since her boyfriend Travis Scott was nominated for two awards and slated to perform, Kylie was at the show, and these photos of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the 2019 Grammys are gorgeous.

Jenner, 21, has dated the "Sicko Mode" rapper since 2017, announcing the birth of their daughter Stormi in a 2018 viral video that definitely made you cry. In addition to sharing plenty of cute pics of Stormi, Jenner has been visibly supportive of Scott's growing career recently. When he performed at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside headliner Maroon 5, Jenner posted an Instagram video of their baby watching him from a backstage spot. She has also posted footage of the family traveling together for Scott's Astroworld tour. While little Stormi was definitely expected to sit out on the Grammys, Jenner attending the show with Scott basically seemed like a no-brainer.

The couple's red carpet appearance at last year's Met Gala was proof that they probably weren't the type to shy away from the public walk into the Grammys, but Jenner's social media on the day of the Grammys ceremony initally hinted otherwise. Only hours before E!'s red carpet footage began, Jenner posted Instagram Stories of herself playing with her dog. Would you let yourself near a puppy if you're prepping for the flawless glamour of an awards show? But she pulled a fast one on all of us, because she and her beau hit the carpet late into the game and went almost undetected. And, let me just say, they look soooo in love.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the clips of Kylie and her new pup stirred speculation that Jenner wouldn't be at the Grammys, but she and Scott did celebrate the occasion the night before at the Pre-Grammy Gala.

After three previous Grammy nominations, Scott, 26, is currently in the running for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album. The Recording Academy confirmed him as a performer on Feb. 6, just a few days after Jenner posted an Instagram photo of herself cuddling with Scott. Jenner captioned the shot with "baby #2?," sparking speculation that the couple was expecting another child. She shut down the rumors in the comments, but never say never. It probably wouldn't fly very well, but maybe Jenner will pull a "Beyoncé at the VMAs" pregnancy reveal at the Grammys someday.

Jenner wasn't the only member of the star-studded clan who likely received a Grammys invite. Her brother-in-law Kanye West was nominated for the Grammys' Producer of the Year award, prompting rumors about whether his wife Kim Kardashian West would accompany him to the ceremony. Kardashian also played it vague on her social media ahead of the event, posting footage from West's Sunday Service music session only a few hours before viewers at home started watching E!'s red carpet show. Given the Wests' history with the Grammys, they weren't exactly expected to pop up, so perhaps Kim is just having her own Grammys viewing party at home.