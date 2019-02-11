Rap songs are no strangers to extreme lyrics, but when it comes to performing those songs at a family-friendly event, these artists with an edge risk a chance of being bleeped by network censors. One nominee is very familiar with being bleeped, but soon after his censored Super Bowl number, why was Travis Scott bleeped at the 2019 Grammys? His "No Bystanders" lyrics are explicit.

ICYMI, Scott's performance of the Grammy-nominated "Sicko Mode" was bleeped out during his portion of Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month. Given the Super Bowl's nationwide, family-friendly platform, a censored number made sense, but history repeated itself when Scott performed "No Bystanders" and was bleeped halfway through the number. Well, I can't say I was surprised.

After performing "Mile High" with James Blake, Scott delivered a wild rendition of "No Bystanders" featuring a cage and a crowd of hyped dancers surrounding the structure. (Sorry to any Keeping Up with the Kardashian fans, but instead of cutting to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's reaction, cameras focused on Scott's energetic number.)

In the middle of the performance, and then again toward the end, the audio cut out for fans watching at home, meaning that Scott's lyrics were deemed inappropriate for broadcast TV standards.

So, what exactly was too risqué for the Grammys' audience?

While the original chorus of "No Bystanders" repeats, "F*ck the club up, f*ck the club up," Scott understandably sang an altered refrain at the Grammys. The rest of the song went unchanged for the performance, but it isn't too difficult to figure out why CBS censored certain parts.

The "No Bystanders" performance came after many fans on Twitter wondered why Scott didn't perform his nominated track "Sicko Mode." That didn't seem to dampen the audience's lively mood during the set, though. With everyone at the Staples Center oblivious to the bleeping, Scott definitely got everyone hyped for the second half of the night.

We didn't see whether Jenner was dancing in her seat, but her low-key vibes seem to be the theme of the duo's night. She and Scott arrived at the Grammys venue after red carpet coverage was over, so many fans didn't realize they were there until photos of their PDA-heavy poses hit the internet.

Many fans took to Twitter after seeing the duo together at the 2019 Grammys, and were totally loving on both of them.

They flew under the radar before the ceremony, but the pair must have anticipated the possibility of Scott reaching the stage separately from his performance. He was up for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Sicko Mode," as well as Best Rap Album for Astroworld. In the end, Scott didn't leave with any trophies, but it looks like he still had a memorable night thanks to his energetic performance.

Overall, the performances and awards that were presented this year have truly made it a memorable one. Not to mention, all of the amazing outfits on all of our favorite stars, and the cutest couple moments we all love to swoon over.