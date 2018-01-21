Why Aren't Actresses Wearing Black To The SAG Awards? Time's Up Is Still Going Strong

The 2018 Golden Globes was a historic awards show because of its unusually political stance. Most actors and actresses wore black on the red carpet and even more wore Time's Up pins to show their support for the movement. So why aren't actresses wearing black to the SAG Awards?

The Golden Globes were the unofficial launch of the Time's Up movement, which symbolizes the end of women, not just in Hollywood but all over the world, being marginalized or too afraid to speak up about sexual assault. Most of the actors and actresses on the red carpet wore black as a show of solidarity and support — Blanca Blanco's red dress caused quite a stir on social media. Small black #TimesUp pins were also very prominent on the red carpet, and everything else from Seth Meyer's monologue, to thank you speeches, to Oprah's Golden Globes speech were all in theme with the movement.

Many viewers presumed that this theme would continue on for the rest of awards season, but only weeks later, the SAG Awards are showing that Hollywood is taking a more colorful approach to their red carpet looks. This does not mean that Time's Up is over, however. As Eva Longoria said at the Golden Globes, "It's a movement, not a moment."

Sadie Sink of Stranger Things wore white to the SAG Awards

"This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment. For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about," Longoria expanded on her statement to the New York Times.

Alison Brie, from Netflix's GLOW, wore a sequined, red gown

Molly Shannon also wore red.

Allison Williams, formerly of HBO's Girls, wore silver to the event.

Kalie Cuoco wore a frilly white number on the red carpet.

More to come...