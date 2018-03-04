The awards circuit this year has been overwhelmingly influenced by social and political activism, specifically when it comes to the red carpet. From the Grammys to the Golden Globes, entertainment industry professionals have made strong statements against what has been considered as the status quo. But over the past couple of weeks a new issue has taken center stage — gun violence. And although gun control is not as directly correlated to Hollywood as sexual harassment, for example, the A-list has still taken it upon themselves to raise awareness to this important national issue. So why are celebrities wearing orange pins at the 2018 Oscars tonight?

According to a press release, members of the Everytown For Gun Safety's Creative Council, as well as others, are wearing orange pins and ribbons to highlight the issue of gun violence prevention. The importance of raising the issue of gun violence was felt tonight by Hollywood, and it was displayed through the orange pins and ribbons that were worn by some Oscars attendees on the night of the March 4 awards. Although much of the 2018 awards season has zeroed-in on the sexual harassment that's rampant in the entertainment industry and beyond, the red carpet at the Academy Awards focused on this decidedly different issue. And for good reason.

Just over two weeks ago on Feb. 14, a school shooter attacked Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida just before school let out at 3 p.m. The shooter ultimately took the lives of 17 people, most of whom were young students. This tragic event is one of the deadliest school shootings in American history. Since the shooting the student survivors have come out in full force to make their voices heard, calling on Congress to act in strengthening gun laws.

Their voices have had a massive impact in raising awareness to this issue. These students have even managed to organize organize a "March For Our Lives" on the nation's capitol, which will take place on March 24. This march calling for gun control has set the nation and the world on fire, and countless other "March For Our Lives" demonstrations have been organized in major cities worldwide.

