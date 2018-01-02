Who Was Eliminated On 'The Bachelor' Week 1? Arie Let 8 Ladies Go

And then there were 21... The Bachelor's Season 22 premiere introduced us to 29 ladies competing for Arie Luyendyk, Jr's attention, affection, and eventual proposal, but we all know how this show works by now — he had to send home some of them immediately. Sigh. After uprooting their lives, buying a zillion gowns, and coming up with a clever way to say "nice to meet you," a handful of ladies had to pack their bags following the initial rose ceremony. Who was eliminated on The Bachelor week 1? Arie said goodbye to eight women the first night.

#BachelorNation knows the drill by now. After ABC re-acquainted us with this season's leading man with a song and dance about where he was at in his life, things finally got rolling. Here come the limos, people. We met a taxidermy enthusiast, someone wearing a mask, a gal from a town named Weiner, and more. On to the cocktail party where drama inevitably ensued. Single mom Chelsea received the first impression rose, which is kind of a big deal, but also unsurprising considering she dominated a lot of screen time. More drama. What an evening! But who won't make it to episode 2, you ask?

Here are the eight women who did not get a rose on The Bachelor premiere. Apologies, contestants — we hardly knew ya.

Ali, a personal stylist from Lawton, Oklahoma.

Amber, a business owner from Denver, Colorado. Amber introduced herself by saying she had "seen a lot of d*cks in her life." Har. Har. Nope.

Bri, a sports reporter from Grants Pass, Oregon.

Brittane, a marketing manager from San Diego, California. Unfortunately her "nice butt" sticker didn't quite stick.

J Jessica, a TV host from LA by way of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Lauren J, a masters grad from New Roads, Louisiana. Welp — that's one Lauren down out of four.

Nysha, an orthopedic nurse from Belton, South Carolina.

Olivia, a marketing associate from Geneseo, Illinois.

We're sorry to see these lovely ladies go, but 29 is a lot to begin with and Arie has to narrow things down.

More to come...