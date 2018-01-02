Tweets About 'The Bachelor' Premiere Will Make Fans Fall In Love With Arie

Loyal #BachelorNation members have been bracing themselves for "Janu-Arie" (sorry, we just can't help it) ever since ABC announced that Arie Luyendyk, Jr. was going to be the next lucky fellow to take on the leading man role for Season 22. Mixed feelings ensued and emotions ranged from "who?" to "why isn't it Peter?" to "I'm into it" to "whatever." Now that the first official episode is finally here... well — things haven't changed much. Tweets about The Bachelor premiere prove that fans can't get enough already.

Arie's our new Bachelor for the next however many weeks — whether you like it or not, people. But it actually looks like this season is going to be pretty, pretty good. Things got off to a ridiculous start in the first 45 minutes, so we really cannot complain.

Ladies and Gents, Your Next Bachelor!

If you didn't watch the riveting pre-premiere special that was The Bachelor: Countdown to Arie or you haven't been paying attention for the last four months, you might be wondering who the heck this dude is. As expected, the initial part of the show is all about Arie. Allow him to reintroduce himself. He's a former race car driver (yes, we are well aware) who lives in Arizona and is ready to settle down. No, seriously. “Even though The Bachelorette was my biggest heartbreak it was also proof that I could fall in love, and I really want that again... I’m taking a chance just like these women are taking a chance on me," he says.

K so how much longer until Peter comes out and tells us this is all one big prank and we laugh and laugh and laugh and wish Arie well on his future endeavors as a sorority house prowler? #TheBachelor #BachelorNation https://t.co/UXxwUUvZjQ — (@petty_bach) #

These race car jokes though #thebachelor https://t.co/KV8F4zW2XK — (@lllav19) #

Wishing @ariejr all the best this season and hoping he finds his forever love at the end! These girls got a wonderful guy! #thebachelor — (@emilymaynard) #

So, About Those Limo Entrances...

ABC/Bob Hebert

Ah, it's time for one of the most awkward rituals in reality TV history. Time to put your best stiletto forward, ladies. Nothing went terribly awry here, but we still don't really know what a gratitude rock is. There were also references to little weiners, because you gotta stand out in this competition, right?

Of course we are starting with racing and roller coaster metaphors #TheBachelor — (@lolbachelor) #

TheBachelor producer: Get out of the shot. Jenna: No fair! She brought a race car. Producer: Seriously could you just... Cameraman: https://t.co/5nDR1ttfAn — (@kristengbaldwin) #

YOU GET A LAUREN, YOU GET A LAUREN, YOU ALL GET A LAUUURRREEENNNNN #thebachelor https://t.co/n5pnsZLwB3 — (@bachelorinterns) #

Top 3 introduction: 1. The wiener girl! 2. The race car girl cus of the hair flip and gown. 3. The elephant cufflinks girl #TheBachelor — (@kimbelrai) #

thank u for this gratitude rock it is just what I wanted" #TheBachelor — (@jordynhtaylor) #

Drama, Drama, Drama

ABC/Paul Hebert

It's always a race against the clock when it comes to this show. Not enough "time" is a major issue for the competitors, and this premiere was no exception. Chelsea in particular caused some tension with her "bold" approach. After making it abundantly clear that getting to know Arie quickly was her mission, Chelsea stole him away and even got a kiss while she was at it. Then she went ahead and bragged about spending time with him, which was pretty much a sure fire way to become an immediate target. "She seems like she’s going out of her way to stir the pot,” Bekah mentioned.

I cannot handle Chelsea... its been 70 minutes... she needs to go home (but that's not gonna happen)... #TheBachelor — (@lb_wit) #

It ain't even a whole episode and these girls are already starting drama... imma grab my tea cup and sip slow #TheBachelor https://t.co/mUZELh3kBX — (@hillary_xox) #

Frontrunners and First Impressions

Who revved up #BachelorNation's engines and who totally stalled? (We will use car references throughout the entirety of the season because Arie, thank you very much.) Chelsea got the First Impression Rose, but what does #BachelorNation feel about it all? Thoughts? Predictions? You can't get these two hours of your life back, so you may as well form an opinion.

The pizza strategy seems like a good one. What guy is going to leave in the middle of a piece of pizza? Some dudes would just call it a season. Winner: pizza girl! #TheBachelor — (@julietruly123) #

Well we have found a winner ladies and gentleman! I'm rooting for the girl that brought the pizza this season. #TheBachelor — (@jasmin_maher) #

Little wiener is the winner. #TheBachelor — (@jay_bans) #

Bekah is the winner. #TheBachelor — (@mandimichaels) #

Arie: "We only have five seconds I need to know more about you." Krystal: "I'm a Libra." #Bachelor https://t.co/QW6tdCYRjo — (@reag92) #

