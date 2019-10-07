Just a few days ahead of the long-awaited Riverdale Season 4 premiere, the drama's adult cast and showrunner spilled some exciting and unexpected details about what the new season has in store. At their New York Comic-Con panel on Sunday, Oct. 6, the cast premiered the full-length Season 4 trailer and went on to further tease Season 4, including a surprising new character. Fans may be wondering: Who is Veronica's sister on Riverdale? The cast confirmed the new Lodge sibling will be coming to town to stir up trouble.

As Riverdale fans will recall, Veronica's (Camila Mendes) family life is in total disarray heading into the new season. At the end of Season 3, Veronica was finally able to turn on her mafia-boss father Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and get him locked up in prison... but unfortunately it was in the prison Hiram owns, so he is not exactly powerless behind bars. He proved that in the Season 3 finale, when the police arrested Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) for her attempted murder in a play of revenge by the locked-up Hiram himself, who ended the season with an ominous promise that he has more schemes cooked up to ruin Veronica's life.

With both her parents behind bars, what's Veronica to do now? Well, during San Diego Comic-Con a couple months ago, Mendes revealed that a family member Veronica did not know existed will pay her a visit in Season 4, and now it's confirmed that this mysterious family member will be Veronica's older sister, Hermosa. Well, it's her half-sister, actually, as Nichols pointed out Hermosa is not Hermione's daughter at the latest panel. The cast went on to tease that Hermosa is a lot like her father, meaning she's almost definitely going to bring danger.

The newly released trailer actually offers a quick look at Hermosa Lodge, who is played by Vida star Mishel Prada.

Warner Bros. TV on YouTube

Toward the end of the trailer, Hermosa can be seen exiting a courtroom in a chic, all-black ensemble that is unmistakably Lodge-esque. It's not clear what is going on in the scene, but the fact that it's set in a courtroom definitely means drama.

CW

When Mishel Prada's casting was announced last month, Riverdale introduced her character as an ambitious and calculating private investigator from Miami. Now fans know for sure that Hermosa is Veronica's half-sister that she never knew about, so maybe bringing Hermosa to town was the master plan Hiram hinted at in the Season 3 finale. Perhaps he will get his investigator daughter to release him from prison while she also majorly shakes up Veronica's personal life.

While the reveal of Veronica's sister coming to town was the biggest takeaway from the New York Comic-Con panel, the cast dropped a few more eyebrow-raising tidbits about Season 4 along with it. Skeet Ulrich and Mädchen Amick revealed fans will finally get to see the full-on romance between F.P. Jones and Alice Cooper that has been teased for seasons. Plus, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the new season will contain even more clues about a connection between Riverdale and its sister series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which have made winky references to one another before but have yet to deliver a full crossover moment.

All the drama kicks off when Riverdale Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.