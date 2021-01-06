Season 25 of The Bachelor just premiered on Jan. 4, but fans are already trying to guess who snags the Final Rose. One of the best parts of getting a new cast is picking new favorites to root for, and Piper on Matt's Bachelor season is definitely a contestant who you should get to know. It turns out, the 23-year-old grad student might have actually been ~born to be~ with Matt.

Viewers first met the Oregon native on the premiere episode when she walked out of the limo in a stunning, one-shoulder blue dress. While Matt was clearly taken by Pieper's beauty, it's what she said that really sealed the deal. The limo entrances are one of the most important components of the show, because it's how the lead — and the viewers — get to meet the contestants First impressions are key here, which is why you'll often see people dressed silly, rolling up in unique rides, or gifting the lead something special.

The goal of a bold entrance is to make the Bachelor or Bachelorette remember you, and Pieper did just that upon exiting the limo. "My dad always wanted my sisters and I to keep our last name, which is "James," so told him in front of the Nemacolin Resort. "So, I'm very happy to be meeting you." Pieper's strategy worked, because she walked away with a rose after the first ceremony.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

In addition to already being a James, Pieper has a lot of other qualities Matt would probably approve of as well. According to her ABC bio, she has "a wonderful family who has supported all her endeavors" and "loves her grandma the most in this world." Matt made it clear how close he is with his fam, so the two definitely have that in common.

From the looks of her IG, when Pieper isn't hanging with her grams, she's probably traveling, working out, or modeling. She's repped by a few difference agencies including Q6 Talent and Models and even did a campaign with Nike last year. And while her masters degree in marketing and flourishing career are set, all she said she's missing now is a man. She "needs someone with confidence and someone who knows what they want in life" and "values independence," since she's passionate about having her own space as well.

Even though there's still a lot of time between limo entrances and proposals, it looks like Pieper could be on a solid path to joining another James family.

Season 25 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.