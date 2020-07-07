Every few years, there's a new video-sharing app that takes over the internet and, in 2020, that app's TikTok. Of course, with any platform, there are a few creators who find overnight success thanks to a viral video, and that's exactly what happened with Nessa Barrett. A year after joining the app in March 2019, she's gained nearly 10 million followers thanks to her popular lip-syncing videos, on top of her 2.5 million fans on Instagram and nearly one million fans on Twitter. Just knowing these facts about Nessa Barrett, it's clear she's already a total media sensation, and she's only getting bigger from here.

At some point or another, Barrett must have popped up on your "For You" page on TikTok. That's how well-known her videos are on the app. Every time fans see her on their feed, they can't help but gravitate toward her content because it's so entertaining. She always takes part in the biggest trends, but she also films her own original ideas. Just seeing Barrett have fun on TikTok is what immediately clicks with viewers.

Whether you've been following her since the beginning or are just becoming a fan, get to know Barrett with these five facts about her.

1. Barrett is known for her lip-syncing videos.

Every TikToker has a niche, and Barrett's is lip-syncing to her favorite songs. It was actually Barrett's younger sister who inspired her to post her first video, which went viral with over 250,000 views.

As she started posting more frequently, Barrett's videos only got more attention. Now, she gets millions of views per video, racking up a couple hundred thousand likes each.

2. She started a YouTube channel.

Barrett is already so big on TikTok, but she's now expanding her platform to other social media channels. Apart from Twitter and Instagram, fans can find Barrett on YouTube as well. On June 19, she posted her first YouTube video, during which she answered a bunch of fan questions, like how many tattoos she has, how she deals with internet hate, and what she orders at Starbucks. As of July 7, she already has 250,000 subscribers.

3. She used to date TikToker Josh Richards.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barrett dated fellow TikToker Josh Richards, who is a former member of Sway House, from October 2019 to June 2020. The two connected on the platform after Richards saw Barrett on his For You page and DM'ed her. Fans loved seeing the pair together, but unfortunately, they just didn't work out.

"There comes a point in relationships where you realize maybe it isn't best to be together. We realized that we needed to mature and we needed to grow as people. We were in a very serious relationship but we weren't ready for as serious as it was," Richards confirmed to PEOPLE on June 19.

The same day as that interview, the pair made things official with a breakup announcement video posted to Richards' YouTube channel.

The news came months after Richards and Sway House member Bryce Hall dropped their diss track "Still Softish" on March 20. In the song, Richards accused Lil Huddy of sliding into Barrett's DM's. While fans previously thought that was all that went on between Lil Huddy and Barrett, the rapper revealed in a now-deleted July 6 tweet that he and Barrett actually kissed once when they were both single.

4. She's an aspiring singer.

Soon, fans will be lip syncing to Barrett's original songs because, in her debut Q&A YouTube video, she revealed her "dream job" is to be a singer. "I always wanted to sing ever since I was little, so let's see where that goes. That would kind of be rad if happened one day," Barrett said.

Barrett will soon be turning that dream into a reality because in two back-to-back TikToks she shared on June 17, she was working in a studio with a couple of producers.

In their breakup video, Richards confirmed Barrett was moving to Los Angeles, where she'll "kill it as a musician."

On June 19, she also shared a clip of her singing, and fans compared her soft voice to Billie Eilish's, although she told fans she's "not trying to sound like anyone" but herself.

5. She has her own merch.

Finally, Barrett has her own line of merchandise, so if you're a fan, you can purchase any of her joggers or zip-up hoodies to represent your love for the star on the daily.

Nessa Barrett

Barrett has only experienced a taste of fame on TikTok, but once her YouTube channel and music career pick up steam, she'll gain so many more fans.