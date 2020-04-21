Even though it's only Week 2 of The Bachelor franchise's newest spinoff, Listen To Your Heart, the music-riddled show is already dishing out the drama. Thanks to a tense teaser following the series premiere, fans knew a cheating bomb was going to be dropped during the April 20 episode, but no one was ready for how it went down. And it's all thanks to Natascha, who joined Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart during the second week of the show and immediately spilled some major tea.

Natascha Bessez's arrival was previewed in the Episode 2 teaser, in which she confronts Trevor Holmes about his past indiscretions. It turns out, Natascha is friends with Trevor's ex, and though she never met Trevor face-to-face before, she had a lot to say about him when they saw each other at the mansion. In addition to calling him out for emotionally cheating on her friend, Sierra Nielsen, who he was dating during his American Idol days, Natascha also asked if he planned to tell his current Listen To Your Heart love interest, Jamie, everything that went down.

While there's plenty to unpack in the Trevor-Jamie relationship (like how it was originally a love triangle with Ryan), it turns out, there's a lot more you need to know about the outspoken blonde who struck a bold chord from the moment she set foot on the Listen To Your Heart set.

The 33-year-old lives in Los Angeles, California, but her Chilean and French background is a big part of her music. Specializing in pop and Latin pop, she performs songs in English, Spanish, and French. In addition to having a phenomenal voice, she also plays the tenor saxophone.

According to her bio on ABC, Natascha has performed with "some of the best musicians in the world." Her Instagram is a testament to her vast experience, which includes a short stint on The Voice: Holland. She also has an expansive YouTube library that features her singing covers and original songs.

Natascha Bessez on YouTube

Natascha's experience in the public eye goes way back. In 2005, she won Miss New York Teen USA and came in the Top 15 at Miss Teen USA. But her time in the spotlight has not given her much luck in love.

The self-described diva is recently out of a long-distance relationship, and, as she said on the show, is "looking for [her] husband ... for [her] baby daddy." Whether she finds her duet partner for life, or simply becomes famous for spilling Bachelor tea, remains to be seen.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.