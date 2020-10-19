As open and honest as Loren Gray is with her fans, the TikToker tends to be tight-lipped about her love life. A few months after assuring fans she's not dating former Hype House member Tayler Holder, it now seems Loren Gray is dating singer Kyle DeLoera, who goes by the stage name DYSN. The two have been posting cute pics together on their IG grids since September, but they have yet to confirm their relationship status, and TBH, I need answers. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Gray and DeLoera about the rumored relationship but didn't hear back.)

DeLoera made his first appearance on Gray's IG on Sept. 9, when she posted two black-and-white pics of her and DeLoera goofing around with the caption, "beeb ♡." She's posted a few more pics of her and her maybe-BF together since then, including a post in honor of DeLoera's birthday on Oct. 6. "happy birthday. glad u were born♡," she captioned the series of photos and videos, one of which shows her giving DeLoera a very long hug. Though DeLoera is less active on social media, he's also posted some cute photos of him and Gray together that look mighty couple-y, IMO.

Gray first confirmed she was in a relationship in August, soon after TikTok Room posted a paparazzi photo that appeared to show Gray holding hands with Tayler Holder. The two later took to the comments section to explain they were filming the music video for "Alone," which is Gray's latest single. "There's a whole crew with us if you were able to see around us but good try tho," Holder wrote. Gray added, "We're shooting for a video! I have a boyfriend and we're v happy." Deets, please!

A few days later, she posted a vid of herself hugging a mystery guy, and thought you can't see his face, I feel pretty confident it's DeLoera based on the tats.

Before DeLoera and Holder, Gray was romantically linked to YouTuber James Charles' younger brother, Ian Jeffrey, who she dated until March 2019. "Ian and I are no longer together," she announced on Twitter following their breakup. "I'm still always here for him as a friend and we are better that way. thank u<3." She also dated Snapchat star Juwany Roman (who's better known as Flamingeos or Geo) up until November 2016. She also announced their split on Twitter, writing, "Geo and I are no longer together. thank you guys for understanding x sorry to anyone who is hurt by this but it's for the best. love you."

Though I'm about 95% convinced Gray and DeLoera are an item, fans will just have to wait for the maybe-couple to confirm their status.