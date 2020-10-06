Loren Gray's Zodiac Sign Means She's A Generous & Genuine Partner

Anyone who follows Loren Gray on TikTok knows she's all about good vibes. The influencer is always 100% open and honest with her fans, and though it's not clear whether she's dating singer Kyle DeLoera, she's likely a pretty top-notch partner. (Elite Daily reached out to Gray and DeLoera about the rumored relationship but didn't hear back in time for publication.) Loren Gray's zodiac sign is Aries, which means she's one of the most optimistic and outspoken signs out there. Rams are natural-born leaders who love helping others, and if you can trust anyone to lift you up and have your back, it's an Aries.

When asked by Tiger Beat in December 2017 what she enjoys most about creating content, she said her fave part is bringing joy to others. "The best part about what I do is getting to make other people happy," she said. "It's the most rewarding feeling to know that your content is making someone smile." You can always depend on those born between March 21 and April 19 to be your personal cheerleader because — as Gray said during a December 2018 interview with Sidewalk Talk — "I wanna be remembered for empowering people ... The world needs more positivity."

The rams of the zodiac may be endlessly supportive, but they'll never lie to their partner to spare their feelings. Because Aries are unapologetically themselves, they're also unfailingly honest, and that's def true of Gray. "I've decided that I'm not going to filter as much of what I post, because what's the point?" she told Interview in February 2020, later adding, "I want my fans to be able to approach me in public and not think that I'm some robot who only exists online. I'm a silly girl. I want to make a stupid video. I want to cry on the internet."

An Aries' honesty may even verge on tactless, but don't expect many apologies from them — they're too fearless and impulsive to question their actions. As Grey told Refinery29 in March 2020, "... I don't know if I necessarily regret anything, because part of my story is that people have gotten to see me grow in such a public way." And don't even think about trying to stand in their way, because rams don't back down for anyone, including their SOs. "Never let anyone tell you that you can't do something!" Gray told Tiger Beat. "Follow your dreams, be persistent, work hard, and block out the haters." Major Aries mood right there.

Aries can be a little overly competitive at times (and they definitely have a temper), but you'd be hard-pressed to find a partner who loves harder and cheers louder than an Aries. If DeLoera is in fact dating the energetic TikToker, then he's a lucky guy.