Six months after filing for divorce from Jay Cutler, there's a rumor Kristin Cavallari is dating again. On Oct. 11, TMZ released a video of Cavallari appearing to kiss a mystery man at Fulton Market in Chicago, who a source for TMZ reportedly identified as comedian Jeff Dye. The next day, a source for E! News reportedly claimed the two are "not serious," adding, "They are casually dating. He is dating other people, too. They started talking a few weeks ago and are having fun. She's newly single and wants to enjoy it." (Elite Daily reached out Dye, as well as Cavallari's rep, for comment on the claims but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Before Dye, Cavallari sparked dating rumors with Stephen Colletti, her high school sweetheart, but she quickly shut those rumors down. "Stephen and I have remained really good friends over the years. I love him to death, but no, we're not dating," she told People in September. "That's the last thing on my mind right now. I'm not interested in anybody right now. I'm happy. I just got out of a 10-year relationship. I don't really want to put energy into anything else right now, other than my kids and Uncommon James and my friends." Has her rumored new man changed her mind?

Though Cavallari and Dye have yet to confirm their rumored romance, the two do follow each other on Instagram. According to Us Weekly, the reality star has reportedly been liking Dye's photos since the beginning of October, while he has been liking her posts since July. Dye even commented on her post promoting Dry Farm Wine on Aug. 20, writing, "Wine??? You need some whiskey." Flirty!

If Dye's name sounds familiar to you, it may be because he was a finalist on Season 6 of NBC's Last Comic Standing. The comedian has also hosted two series for MTV — Numbnuts and Money From Strangers — and previously appeared on MTV's Girl Code. Other TV credits include ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, E!'s Hello Ross!, and NBC's Better Late Than Never, among others.

Apparently, Cavallari is totally his type. In July, Dye posted a photo from a standup routine on IG, where he joked about dating mothers. "I like dating women who have kids because they're already going to all the places I was gonna go," he wrote. "They'll tell me their day, like, 'We are getting breakfast, going to the water park, then getting ice cream,' I'm like me, too! Shot gun!"

Time will tell whether the funny guy has successfully wooed this newly-single mama of three.