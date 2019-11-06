Who Is Kiko Mizuhara Dating? Her Relationship Status Is A Mystery

It's hard not to love all the heroes featured on Queer Eye every season — and if you've watched the latest four-episode miniseries, Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!, then you're likely in love with Kiko Mizuhara now as well. The model, actor, designer, and influencer may be even more fabulous than the Fab Five, but despite having one of the highest Instagram followings in Japan, she's actually pretty private when it comes to her personal life. Fans can't even figure out who Kiko Mizuhara is dating (if anyone), though she has been romantically linked to two very well-known singers. (Elite Daily reached out to Mizuhara's rep about the two rumored relationships but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

In January 2019, Mizuhara and Harry Styles sparked dating rumors after they started following each other on Instagram, according to the Daily Mail. Styles was also believed to have visited Mizuhara several times in Tokyo, which is where they supposedly first met. However, soon after the Daily Mail reported the maybe-relationship, Mizuhara shut down the rumor on Twitter in a series of tweets, saying she had never even met Styles, much less dated him. "The world is full of fake news," she added.

But then in February, Bobby Berk posted an Instagram Story from a karaoke bar in Tokyo — where the Fab Five helped Styles celebrate his 25th birthday — and fans couldn't help but notice that Mizuhara was also in attendance.

Later on, Berk tagged both Styles and Mizuhara in another video, and though they're not standing close together, that was enough to keep the rumor mill spinning for bit. However, without any other evidence of a relationship, the rumors eventually petered out.

Before she was linked to Styles, Mizuhara was rumored to be in a relationship with Kwon Ji-yong — or G-Dragon, as he is better known. Ji-yong is a South Korean rapper, producer, and fashion icon who's considered to be the king of K-pop. Speculation of a romance between the two began way back in August 2010, when it was believed that they were sporting matching rings. That December, Mizuhara denied any relationship, telling the Japanese newspaper Sankei Sports that she and Ji-yong were nothing more than friends. But the rumors persisted, especially after the two were spotted at an amusement park together in July 2011.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the next three years, the maybe-couple was photographed on several other outings, including birthday parties, dinners, nights out on the town, and even a trip to Phuket with a mutual friend. Finally, in late August 2015, a close friend of the couple supposedly told Dispatch that the couple had split. "The two decided to completely finish as a couple and decided to remain friends," the source said. "Both of them are very dedicated to their work and they grew apart when he spent most of his time working on album production." The source later added, "They are definitely not getting back together."

Though it seems as if Mizuhara is currently single, it's hard to know anything for sure about her dating life. But here is what I do know: She and Styles still follow each other on Instagram (though she and Ji-yong do not), so I guess anything is possible.