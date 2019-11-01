Who Is Kiko Mizuhara On ‘Queer Eye: We're In Japan!’? She's An Icon

If you don’t yet know who Kiko Mizuhara is, you’re in for a real treat, hunny. The international actress, model, and influencer just made her debut as the unofficial sixth member of the Fab Five, serving as the group’s guide in the four-episode miniseries Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!, which dropped on Netflix on Nov. 1. While it’s hard to stand out when you’re among the larger-than-life, lovable personalities of Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Tan France, Mizuhara holds her own on the show, teaching the guys about Japanese culture and serving looks while doing so.

Mizuhara is the star of the Queer Eye special’s opening title sequence, which shows her texting the Fab Five that “Japan needs Queer Eye!” and the guys all hopping on board. The cutesy opener is a perfect introduction to Mizuhara, who shares her bubbly, uplifting personality and colorful fashion choices with audiences in the Japan-based episodes.

But while Queer Eye may be the first time many people in the United States are getting to know Mizuhara, she’s actually super famous around the world. Here’s a refresher on the international it-girl.

1. She’s Big On Instagram

If you like Mizuhara’s outfits on Queer Eye, you’ll love the looks she shares on Insta, not to mention all the other fun, colorful works of art she posts. The model has one of the highest Instagram followings in Japan — to the tune of some 5.2 million followers, and knowing the widespread fan base Queer Eye has, her reach is likely about to get even bigger.

2. She’s A Legit Supermodel

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Mizuhara kicked off her modeling career when she was just 12 years old, after winning a contest for Seventeen Japan. Since then, she has become one of the most influential women in Japanese fashion. Her star is now rapidly rising here in the States, too: In 2018, she was named an ambassador for both Dior and Coach, she also her own fashion brand called Office Kiko.

3. She’s Also Got Acting Chops

If Mizuhara’s face looks familiar, that’s because you may have seen her on the CBS show The Good Wife, or in the music video for The Weeknd and Daft Punk's "I Feel It Coming".

4. She’s Truly International

According to Interview, Mizuhara was born in Dallas and moved with her family to Japan when she was 2 years old. At the age of 16, she got her own apartment in Tokyo and now travels around to cities around the world for work.

5. She’s Been Linked To Harry Styles

Remember the rumor that Harry Styles might be on Queer Eye because he was seen doing karaoke with the Fab Five in Japan? Mizuhara was also present at this outing, and speculation that she was dating Styles became a major thing because of that. However, nothing really seemed to come from their connection — at least not publicly.

What is public, though, is how fab Mizuhara is, and how well she meshes with her Queer Eye co-stars. Here’s hoping the bubbly fashion icon will lend her talents to even more Fab Five outings in the future.

Queer Eye: We’re In Japan! is on Netflix now.