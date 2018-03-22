There's yet another shakeup in the Donald Trump White House. After weeks of moving staffers around like pieces on a chess board, President Trump has announced another shift in his cabinet (yes, on Twitter again) and gave Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster the boot. But who is John Bolton, Donald Trump's newest national security adviser?

On March 22, Trump tweeted that McMaster is out as National Security Adviser and will be replaced with Bolton — a former United States Ambassador to the United Nations. According to The New York Times, Bolton has often discussed foreign policy with Trump and was in the West Wing on Thursday to discuss the position.

Reportedly, General McMaster had been planning to retire from the military for quite some time, officials told The new York Times. He and Trump were discussing his departure for a few weeks, but decided to speed it up because it was “casting a shadow” over Trump’s conversations with foreign officials, according to White House officials.

Officials also stated that this was the next step in Trump solidifying his national security team before his meeting with the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un.

More to come.