From the outset, WandaVision has been a big ball of unanswered questions. Nothing about the first three episodes made sense in relation to the Marvel films. Two Avengers starring in an ever-changing sitcom, one of whom is dead? From wondering when the show was set to where the show was happening, there were many theories but no answers. Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program," did a lot to orient confused viewers, but it raised more questions than answers in some places. For instance, who is Jimmy Woo's missing person on WandaVision? Fans are guessing that small detail was left out of the reveals for a reason.

Warning: Spoilers through WandaVision Episode 4 follow. "We Interrupt This Program" was an episode that did precisely what it said on the tin. It interrupted WandaVision's broadcast to explain what was happening outside the world of Westview hackneyed sitcom plots. For instance, viewers learn the events happening on-screen take place in between Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, set eight months later. When WandaVision begins, it's only been a couple of weeks since the "blip" returned everyone to Earth, and probably barely days since Tony Stark's funeral.

The show is happening in Westview, it turns out, a small town in New Jersey. It might have gone unnoticed for months, save one small error. FBI agent Jimmy Woo discovers he's lost track of someone under witness protection, who resettled in Westview. When Woo went searching, he found everyone insists they've never heard of them. Even stranger, police say the town doesn't exist, even when standing in front of the Westview welcome sign.

When Monica Rambeau joins the investigation and is sucked into Westview, her disappearance brings all of S.W.O.R.D.'s attention to this small town anomaly. By the episode's end, it is clear that Wanda is the one keeping it under a bubble, creating a perfect world where Vision is still alive. As Darcy Lewis and Jimmy track down most of the townspeople, they discover most of the population are real-life New Jersey residents, recast into Wanda's fantasy.

But there are two anomalies on the roster that don't have counterparts in the real world: Agnes and Dottie. Fans already suspected Agnes of being an interloper in Wanda's imaginary world. The absence of Dottie from the board suggests a likely partner-in-crime.

But there are two blank spaces on Jimmy's casting board. The first is Dottie; the other is the entire reason he found Westview went missing in the first place. Nowhere on S.W.O.R.D.'s breakdown of TV characters is there a picture of Jimmy's lost federal witness. Other than a suggestion of gender (Jimmy uses "he/him" to describe the missing witness), there's nothing viewers know about this person.

But here's what fans know: Woo is the FBI agent assigned to deal with powered people due to his experience with Scott Lang. Someone given to him in the Witness Protection Program is likely to be someone in H.Y.D.R.A., or who worked for a primary antagonist in the Avengers universe if it isn't the antagonist themselves, attempting to go straight.

Wanda probably had no idea a powered person was living in secret in Westview when she chose it as the backdrop for her sitcom fantasy life. That means there's someone else with superpowers trapped inside that bubble. Whoever they are, let's hope they like sitcoms in 22-minute increments. Otherwise, Wanda's perfect little life might suddenly be blown sky-high.