After more than a year of quietly dating, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have big news: They're (maybe) having a baby, y'all. On June 25, Us Weekly claimed Roberts is reportedly expecting her first child with Hedlund. According to Us, Roberts' mom, Kelly Cunningham, later confirmed the pregnancy in a since-deleted Insta comment, though the couple has yet to confirm the news themselves. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Roberts for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.) If you're not even sure who Garrett Hedlund is, then here's everything you should know about Roberts' actor BF.

Like Roberts, Hedlund has a pretty impressive acting resume. He's appeared in major films like Troy, On the Road, Georgia Rule, Friday Night Lights, Tron: Legacy, Country Strong, Mudbound, and — most recently — Netflix's Triple Frontier, among others. The Minnesota native has also dated a few high-profile ladies besides Roberts, including his On the Road costar Kirsten Dunst and (possibly) his Country Strong costar Leighton Meester. Other rumored exes include Rashida Jones, his Tron: Legacy costar Beau Garrett, his Troy costar Diane Kruger, and his Georgia Rule costar Lindsay Lohan. Apparently, Hedlund has a thing for finding romance on set.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hedlund and Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf first sparked dating rumors at the Golden Globes afterparty in 2011, soon after the release of Country Strong. "They were hanging out by the bar laughing and talking very close for a long time," an onlooker reportedly told E! News. "He had his hand on her back and she was just looking up at him, smiling ear-to-ear as he was leaning down and whispering something to her." According to the source, the two even shared a kiss at one point and "were all over each other," but little else was heard about this maybe-romance.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Later that year, Hedlund met Kirsten Dunst on the set of On the Road, and by early 2012, the two were reportedly an item. When asked about her relationship with the actor by Town & Country in Aug. 2015, Dunst confirmed they'd "been together for three and a half years" and that the relationship was "going really well." She later added, "He feels like family to me." Soon after rumors of an impending engagement started to spread, Hedlund and Dunst decided to go their separate ways in April 2016 after more than four years together.

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

When Hedlund and Roberts were first romantically linked in March 2019, sources claimed the relationship was "casual." "Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” an insider reportedly told Us Weekly at the time. Another source reportedly told People, "They're just having fun hanging out and hooking up." As recently as Jan. 2020, a source claimed to Us Weekly that the two actors were simply "hanging out and going out together" and that their relationship was "more fun than serious." Something tells me that's going to change if these baby rumors are actually true!