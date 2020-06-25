Unfabulous fans, remain calm, but... drum roll please... Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant! On June 25, Us Weekly claimed the actress is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. Not many details are public yet, and Elite Daily reached out to reps for Roberts for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

Roberts and Hedlund were first linked with each in March 2019 after they were spotted taking a stroll around Los Angeles. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly at the time. The stroll came shortly after news broke of Roberts' split from longtime partner Evan Peters, to whom she was engaged. “Emma is newly single and neither she nor Garrett are in the right headspace to be in a serious relationship,” a source told People at the time. “They’re just having fun hanging out and hooking up.”

Even by January of 2020, the two were reportedly still keeping things relatively casual. “They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Jan. 14. “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

News of Roberts' split from Peters broke in March 2019, just as rumors of her budding romance with Hedlund started swirling about. “Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly at the time. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

Part of the reason why Roberts and Peters were apparently "headed for a split," may be because their relationship was reportedly not exactly healthy. “Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly in October 2019. “They had the highest highs and then would not speak for days. He took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date.”

Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic/Getty Images

When Peters was ready to date again, he chose to move on with Halsey, but as of March 2020 multiple outlets claimed the couple had reportedly split.

As for Roberts, it looks like she may be moving on to a joyous new chapter in her life alongside her new boyfriend. Exciting stuff!