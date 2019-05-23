Only one of two men named Connor now remains on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, and the last man standing flew into Bachelor Nation's hearts when he arrived at the mansion via fence jump. Leading lady Hannah Brown was thrilled to finally have someone making great leaps for her, but since his memorable entrance, Connor hasn't stood out among chicken nugget massacres and early proclamations of love. Who is Connor S. on The Bachelorette? The 24-year-old has stayed under the radar, but his time in the spotlight may be on the way.

During The Bachelor's "Women Tell All" special in March 2019, Hannah used her time in the hot seat to reference Colton Underwood jumping over a fence after contestant Cassie Randolph chose to step away from the competition. "For so long I thought my life was going to be a certain way," she told Chris Harrison. "[Colton] jumped a frickin' fence for Cassie, [but I want someone] to choose me no matter what."

Hannah's class act at "Women Tell All" definitely contributed to her official crowning as the Bachelorette during the season's "After the Final Rose" episode. There, she got to meet five of her contestants, including the Dallas-based Connor S. He came equipped with a footstool so they could see eye to eye, but he called his height into play again (he says in his Instagram bio that he's 6 feet 6 inches) during that Night One jump.

ABC/John Fleenor

The investment analyst didn't score a date during Week 1, but the preview for May 27's episode shows him kissing Hannah in a bed, which definitely implies that he has some serious one-on-one time in his future. Ahead of this cozy cuddle with Hannah, you can read his ABC bio for more info about him. The blurb says:

Connor S. is a travel junkie looking for a partner with whom to make lifelong memories. Not only is he easy on the eyes, he considers himself to be a true gentleman. His family is the most important thing to him and finding someone to start a family is high on his priority list. Sounds like he and Hannah could have a lot in common. Connor LOVES Justin Bieber. He swam competitively in college. Even though he doesn't speak Spanish, he loves listening and dancing to Spanish songs in the clubs.

Connor does seem reminiscent of one of those long and lanky Olympic swimmers who are just happy to be in the pool, and one of his most recent Instagram pics hints that he's maintained that swimmer's body. The Southern Methodist University grad also frequently posts pictures featuring his family and was even the best man at his brother's wedding. But I'm most captivated by the fact that Connor has a photo of himself apparently flying a plane. Does Peter the pilot have new competition?

Bachelor fans may still be limited in their knowledge of Connor, but even if love isn't in store for him and Hannah, he radiates with the air of that high school guy friend who serves as the squad's hype man. Viewers will have to wait and see if romance or friendship is in the cards for Connor.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 27, on ABC.