Tuesday night's finale of The Bachelor was not only a big night for Colton Underwood, who finally found "the one" in Cassie Randolph, but it also had a big, exciting surprise for contestant Hannah Brown. The Southern beauty queen made it to the top seven of Colton's season of The Bachelor, but wound up getting eliminated during a date a couple weeks before the finale. But that's OK, because she will have 30 new men to choose from as the new Bachelorette. And the games have already begun, because Hannah B. met five of her Bachelorette contestants in a surprise reveal during the "After the Final Rose" special.

Hannah Brown was a standout contestant on this season of The Bachelor, so it was not too much of a surprise when Chris Harrison revealed that she would take the helm of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Hannah will be at the center Season 15 of the Bachelor spinoff show, taking over the role from last season's Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. Kufrin is still engaged to her season's winner Garrett Yrigoyen, and are currently planning their wedding. Harrison did not reveal when Hannah B.'s season of The Bachelorette will premiere just yet, but it is safe to assume that like the past 11 seasons of the show, it will premiere in mid- to late May.

While fans will have to wait a couple of months to meet all 30 of the new men who will be vying for Hannah B.'s heart, Chris Harrison surprised Bachelor Nation with an early taste of Hannah B.'s Bachelorette season by introducing her to five of her new suitors. And in an unprecedented move, Hannah B. actually handed out her First Impression Rose to one of the five guys she just met, before her season even officially began!

It already looks like we can totally expect sparks to fly on Hannah B.'s season of The Bachelorette. Here's how her introductions with the first five suitors went:

Luke

Hannah was all smiles around Luke, who gushed that he had hoped Hannah would be the Bachelorette.

Dustin

Dustin brought the class to his first meeting with Hannah by offering her a glass of champagne and a toast to their new beginning together.

Connor

Connor took the competition to new heights (literally) by giving Hannah a bedazzled step-stool to help them "see eye to eye."

Luke

Luke turned the heat way up by telling Hannah that although he is not from the South, he is ready to go down South at any time.

Cam

But the standout of the group of men was clearly Cam, who won Hannah over with a surprise rap. He is also from Austin, Texas, making him a fellow Southerner for Miss Alabama 2018 to relate to even more. Hannah was so blown away by Cam, that she actually handed him the First Impression Rose before even meeting the 25 other guys who will be competing on her season of The Bachelorette. Well, this season is already off to an unpredictable start!