Nothing celebrates love quite like a Valentine's Day proposal. I don't know about you, but when I'm so in love that I want to put a ring on it, I plan to let the whole world know. Well, I'm here to report that love is most certainly in the air, because Amanda Bynes has officially announced her surprise engagement on the 'Gram and it's the Valentine's Day gift I didn't know I needed. You might be wondering who Amanda Bynes' fiancé is because this is the first time the What a Girl Wants star has made a public post about him. Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of details known about him just yet. Elite Daily reached out to Bynes' reps for confirmation of her engagement and her fiancé's name, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Even though the mystery makes it all the more intriguing, E! News reports his name to be Paul Michael. As of right now, his name is basically all we know about him. However, if you were following the news of this engagement in real time, you'd know that Bynes didn't come out with this information immediately. In fact, it all began with a Valentine's Day post of her hand over his, proudly flashing their engagement rings for the camera. Captioning the post "Engaged to tha love of my life," it was apparent that Bynes was making a major announcement. Fans were quick to share their congrats to the couple as well as ask who who this mystery man might be.

It wasn't until Saturday afternoon that the She's the Man star finally gave in to curious fans and shared a selfie of her standing with her new beau to the 'Gram. In the post, Bynes and her fiancé are both wearing flannel shirts, which couldn't be more adorable. To confirm that this is, in fact, the mystery man, Bynes captioned the post: "Lover".

It comes as no shock that little is known about Bynes' fiancé. After all, Bynes has kept a low profile over the past few years, posting to her social media accounts only sparingly. However, a source at People reports that the couple met at the end of 2019.

I couldn't be happier for the soon-to-be bride. All my best wishes to you and your engagement, Amanda!