Lauren Jauregui is a force of nature, y'all. Not only has she churned out numerous hits — both with the chart-topping group Fifth Harmony and as a solo artist — but she's also served as a stellar role model for young LGBTQ fans. And her love life has been just as eventful as her career. So, who has Lauren Jauregui dated? She's gotten cozy with a few famous faces from the music industry.

Jauregui has used her platform to voice her pride in being bisexual — in fact, she penned a letter to Trump supporters about it, which instantly garnered applause. She's even provided sensitive guidance for young LGBTQ fans about how to deal with cyberbullying. Jauregui knows a thing or two about coping with hurtful words — for years, rumors were flying about a possible romance with Camila Cabello, which she's since said were "traumatizing." In an interview with Becky G on her podcast En La Sala, Jauregui acknowledged that these claims made her "disgustingly uncomfortable," in part because she was queer and Cabello wasn't. On top of making things awk for her and Cabello, she also said the rumors made her life complicated because she wasn't yet comfortable talking to her parents about her sexuality, or even admitting to herself that she was queer.

Thankfully, Jauregui has since learned to "just ignore" the rumors and keep on living her best life. And while the speculation about her and Cabello has been shut down, she has dated some other well-known people inside and outside of the music biz. Here's a rundown on her romantic history to date.

Luis Felipe Santos Reports indicate that Jauregui was dating actor Luis Felipe Santos from 2013 until 2014. While neither of them has publicly commented on why their romance ended, a rumored cheating scandal was suspected to be the cause by some. In August of 2014, a racy photo — which reportedly showed an almost naked Santos surrounded by a gaggle of other ladies — was tweeted at Jauregui's mom (yikes, I know). The tweeter wrote: "[Is] this what you want for your daughter? Really?" However, there was never any confirmation about whether the photo was of Santos, or about whether it led to their split. Jauregui's mom later confirmed in a tweet that they had been broken up already at the time that the photo was taken. She also ensured fans that they were still "best friends." So, it certainly seems like there's no bad blood there.