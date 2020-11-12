Who Has Lauren Jauregui Dated? Her History Includes A Few Famous Musicians
Lauren Jauregui is a force of nature, y'all. Not only has she churned out numerous hits — both with the chart-topping group Fifth Harmony and as a solo artist — but she's also served as a stellar role model for young LGBTQ fans. And her love life has been just as eventful as her career. So, who has Lauren Jauregui dated? She's gotten cozy with a few famous faces from the music industry.
Jauregui has used her platform to voice her pride in being bisexual — in fact, she penned a letter to Trump supporters about it, which instantly garnered applause. She's even provided sensitive guidance for young LGBTQ fans about how to deal with cyberbullying. Jauregui knows a thing or two about coping with hurtful words — for years, rumors were flying about a possible romance with Camila Cabello, which she's since said were "traumatizing." In an interview with Becky G on her podcast En La Sala, Jauregui acknowledged that these claims made her "disgustingly uncomfortable," in part because she was queer and Cabello wasn't. On top of making things awk for her and Cabello, she also said the rumors made her life complicated because she wasn't yet comfortable talking to her parents about her sexuality, or even admitting to herself that she was queer.
Thankfully, Jauregui has since learned to "just ignore" the rumors and keep on living her best life. And while the speculation about her and Cabello has been shut down, she has dated some other well-known people inside and outside of the music biz. Here's a rundown on her romantic history to date.
Ty Dolla $ign
Jauregui met Ty Dolla $ign met each other in 2016 on the set of Fifth Harmony’s music video for "Work From Home." While they were reportedly first romantically linked in February of 2017, it wasn't until April of 2018 that Ty confirmed their relationship in an interview on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. When asked whether or not they were officially an item, he responded: "Just for you, I'll say yes. Only for the Breakfast Club."
From then on, they weren't shy about professing their feels for each other on social media. On Oct. 3, 2018, Jauregui tweeted "shout out to my amazingly loving, talented, thoughtful, love bug of a man. You are such a light in my life and I’m so grateful for you and it’s an excuse to tell u that online so happy #NationalBoyfriendDay @tydollasign." Ty not only retweeted but also replied, “I love you with my whole soul! So grateful to be able to call u mine my heart."
Sadly, it seems the music power couple may have called it quits in April of 2019 — while neither of them publicly confirmed their breakup, some cryptic social media posts certainly seemed to hint at it. Jauregui notably didn't write a tribute for Ty’s birthday on April 13. Not only that but in an April 15 Instagram post, she wrote: “I know the truth before it’s given, I can read it in your feelings. Ladies, always listen to that little voice in [your] heart." Then, on April 16, Ty posted a (now-deleted) tweet with simply a broken heart emoji.
Silver lining: at least they got some epic couple's Halloween costumes out of the whole ordeal.
Lucy Vives
In November of 2016, photos leaked online showing Jauregui kissing a woman at a wedding — and that woman was later identified as Puerto Rican model Lucy Vives. In the face of some questions (and backlash) about her sexuality, Jauregui decided to publicly come out in a powerful open letter to Trump supporters.
She wrote: "I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it. I am proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another."
Soon after the essay was published, the hashtag #WeAreProudOfYouLauren began trending on Twitter, with fans singing her praises.
Then, in March 2017, a sensual photo shoot between Jauregui and Vives was published — seemingly confirming their relationship.
The photographer behind the "Bared With Me" shoot, Nicole Cartolano, told MTV News that both girls were nervous about "how their families would respond and the publicity they’d attract, especially from the Latin American community." She also revealed that Jauregui and Vives had known each other since high school, and dated on and off for a few years.
"You could tell that they’ve been best friends for a very long time," said Cartolano, according to MTV News.
Cartolano also revealed that their relationship had ended before the photos were published, although the timeline on their split is uncertain.
In a recent interview, Jauregui said of their bond, "We loved each other so much." She also admitted, however, that the relationship turned "toxic," because they weren't "healed" enough to be together.
Brad Simpson
Jauregui was rumored to be dating Brad Simpson, lead singer of the British pop-rock band, starting around November of 2014 (while they were on tour together). It all started when they were reportedly caught kissing backstage at the Halo Awards. At that time, Jauregui maintained that they were just "really good friends" — but lots of people weren't buying it.
Simpson later came under fire for a comment that fans found offensive — in a January 2015 interview when asked whether or not they were still dating, he said, "I was April to December," and then his bandmate James McVey jumped in to say: "We all had a bit of a go." Not only did Harmonizers come down hard on Simpson (using the endearing hashtags #LaurenDefenseSquad and #Lauren IsOurPrincess), but even the band members were outraged — in fact, Cabello called the comments sexist and immature. Jauregui, meanwhile, shared the Big Sean song "I Don't F*ck With You" in a (now-deleted) tweet.
So, clearly, Brauren was totally a thing — although the timeline on when they started and stopped dating isn't exactly clear.
Luis Felipe Santos
Reports indicate that Jauregui was dating actor Luis Felipe Santos from 2013 until 2014. While neither of them has publicly commented on why their romance ended, a rumored cheating scandal was suspected to be the cause by some.
In August of 2014, a racy photo — which reportedly showed an almost naked Santos surrounded by a gaggle of other ladies — was tweeted at Jauregui's mom (yikes, I know). The tweeter wrote: "[Is] this what you want for your daughter? Really?" However, there was never any confirmation about whether the photo was of Santos, or about whether it led to their split. Jauregui's mom later confirmed in a tweet that they had been broken up already at the time that the photo was taken. She also ensured fans that they were still "best friends." So, it certainly seems like there's no bad blood there.
Keaton Stromberg
X Factor fans were totes convinced that Jauregui was dating Emblem 3 member Keaton Stromberg in 2012 (during their time on the show), but neither of them ever confirmed whether or not they were an item.
Paul Martinez
Jauregui's first known relationship is reported to have been with Paul Martinez. While there's little known about Martinez or their supposedly short-lived fling, there are plenty of tweets circulating that show the duo looking pretty lovey-dovey.