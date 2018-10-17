Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla Sign's Body Language Is Extremely Mysterious
With the recent breakup and subsequent make up (thank god!) of Halsey and G-Eazy making headlines, another hip-hop/pop star celebrity couple flew under the radar. I'm talking about Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign. If you haven’t been paying attention to these two, then it's time to get up to speed on Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla Sign's body language and love story, ASAP. This is one hugely talented, good looking, all-around adorable couple.
To help catch you up, here’s some quick background on the couple. Rumors that these two were an item began flying after they worked together on Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” (Lauren has since left the group, which went on indefinite hiatus) and they began making regular appearances on each other’s social media. At first they refused to confirm the relationship, but, in October 2017, Ty made it official in a radio interview with Power 105.1 in New York City. When asked about Lauren and if they were together, Ty said, "Just for you, I'll say yes.”
Since then, the couple appears to be happy and in love — and they aren't afraid to express it on social media. Like when Lauren wrote “shout out to my amazingly loving, talented, thoughtful, love bug of a man. You are such a light in my life and I’m so grateful for you and it’s an excuse to tell u that online so happy #NationalBoyfriendDay @tydollasign." Ty retweeted and replied, “I love you with my whole soul! So grateful to be able to call u mine my heart." Aww.
While I appreciate Lauren and Ty being so open about their love, I still can’t help but want to know a little more about their relationship dynamic. To help get more insight, I reached out to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence. With a couple that is so open about their mutual affection, surely their body language is lit too, right? Well, that's where things get a little strange. Brown analyzed photos of them taken over the course of their relationship and and what she sees is… super surprising.
November 2017
In this first image, taken at French Montana’s birthday party about a month after the couple had officially confirmed they were together, you might expect a couple that is deep in the honeymoon phase and openly affectionate. However, what Brown sees is a more aloof and disconnected demeanor. “This is an interesting shot mostly because his chin is up so much,” Brown tells Elite Daily, explaining that this body language indicates that “he thinks he's better than someone around.”
February 2018
In this selfie, which Ty posted to his Insta with a heart emoji, we see the couple getting up close and cuddly. However, despite their proximity, Brown still sees a strange disconnect in their body language — particularly their faces. “They're tight and close here but mostly expressionless,” explains Brown, but adds it’s “not the kind of thing I'd think people would put out there if they are super excited to be together.”
April 2018
Here we see Ty and Lauren at the #REVOLVE festival, and while they look adorable together (Lauren’s sunglasses are everything), Brown is again struck by the aloofness in both of their faces. “Here they are again expressionless,” she says, while also pointing to they way their feet are positioned as further evidence of something being off about their body language. “Their feet are just barely pointing toward each other so their focus isn't on each other, it's more on the cameras,” Brown says.
July 2018
In this image, taken at NYLON's Annual Rebel Fashion Party in NYC, Brown points out that a pattern has formed, and that their body language makes it seem as if they are unhappy. But mostly, Brown focuses on the way that Ty’s arm is draped over Lauren saying, “That's not a hug. That's control.” Yikes.
September 2018
In this final image, taken almost a year after the couple first confirmed they were officially together, Brown finally sees something a bit more revealing in Ty’s face, saying “here we see a touch of emotion from him. His eyes are almost smiling, but he couldn't quite get it to go to his mouth.” In Lauren, however, Brown points out that she still remains emotionless, saying she looks like “she’s given up trying.” Again, Brown focuses on the placement of their feet, saying “they're just not giving each other much energy.”
Are you as confused as I am right now? The way these two love to gush about one another publicly is in direct contrast to what their body language is saying. And I'm not the only one who’s confused. When asked for an overall analysis of the couple’s dynamic, Brown said, “Seems like real happiness is missing with these two — or they're doing their best to show off their ‘I don't care' brand.” Brown adds, in conclusion, “My official analysis: Weird.”
It's very possible that Lauren and Ty pose this way to give off a ~chill~ vibe, especially given that they're so expressive of their love for each other on social media. As Brown says, their "'I don't care brand'" might be more important during photo-ops than trying to exude a lovey-dovey feeling. It might be as simple as that they don't feel totally comfy in front of the cameras together, and that's OK.
Personally, I just can't help but be an optimist when it comes to matters of the heart. So, I'm going to keep hope alive and and hope these two continue to make beautiful music together — both figuratively and literally.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!