With the recent breakup and subsequent make up (thank god!) of Halsey and G-Eazy making headlines, another hip-hop/pop star celebrity couple flew under the radar. I'm talking about Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign. If you haven’t been paying attention to these two, then it's time to get up to speed on Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla Sign's body language and love story, ASAP. This is one hugely talented, good looking, all-around adorable couple.

To help catch you up, here’s some quick background on the couple. Rumors that these two were an item began flying after they worked together on Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” (Lauren has since left the group, which went on indefinite hiatus) and they began making regular appearances on each other’s social media. At first they refused to confirm the relationship, but, in October 2017, Ty made it official in a radio interview with Power 105.1 in New York City. When asked about Lauren and if they were together, Ty said, "Just for you, I'll say yes.”

Since then, the couple appears to be happy and in love — and they aren't afraid to express it on social media. Like when Lauren wrote “shout out to my amazingly loving, talented, thoughtful, love bug of a man. You are such a light in my life and I’m so grateful for you and it’s an excuse to tell u that online so happy #NationalBoyfriendDay @tydollasign." Ty retweeted and replied, “I love you with my whole soul! So grateful to be able to call u mine my heart." Aww.

While I appreciate Lauren and Ty being so open about their love, I still can’t help but want to know a little more about their relationship dynamic. To help get more insight, I reached out to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence. With a couple that is so open about their mutual affection, surely their body language is lit too, right? Well, that's where things get a little strange. Brown analyzed photos of them taken over the course of their relationship and and what she sees is… super surprising.

November 2017 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In this first image, taken at French Montana’s birthday party about a month after the couple had officially confirmed they were together, you might expect a couple that is deep in the honeymoon phase and openly affectionate. However, what Brown sees is a more aloof and disconnected demeanor. “This is an interesting shot mostly because his chin is up so much,” Brown tells Elite Daily, explaining that this body language indicates that “he thinks he's better than someone around.”

February 2018 tydollasign on Instagram In this selfie, which Ty posted to his Insta with a heart emoji, we see the couple getting up close and cuddly. However, despite their proximity, Brown still sees a strange disconnect in their body language — particularly their faces. “They're tight and close here but mostly expressionless,” explains Brown, but adds it’s “not the kind of thing I'd think people would put out there if they are super excited to be together.”

April 2018 Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Here we see Ty and Lauren at the #REVOLVE festival, and while they look adorable together (Lauren’s sunglasses are everything), Brown is again struck by the aloofness in both of their faces. “Here they are again expressionless,” she says, while also pointing to they way their feet are positioned as further evidence of something being off about their body language. “Their feet are just barely pointing toward each other so their focus isn't on each other, it's more on the cameras,” Brown says.

July 2018 laurenjauregui on Instagram In this image, taken at NYLON's Annual Rebel Fashion Party in NYC, Brown points out that a pattern has formed, and that their body language makes it seem as if they are unhappy. But mostly, Brown focuses on the way that Ty’s arm is draped over Lauren saying, “That's not a hug. That's control.” Yikes.