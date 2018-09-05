Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, says she definitely thinks these two are "in like" once again. "First, you don't stick your tongue out like that to someone unless you're involved. And in that shot, she's got her hand on his neck controlling him a bit," Brown tells Elite Daily. "She's looking him in the eyes at very close range, this is hard to do unless you're dating. They're close enough together that I'm betting their hips are touching and that's a dead give away of intimacy."

While Lisa Mitchell, body language expert, tells Elite Daily she's rooting for Halsey and G-Eazy, she thinks, "they still have some issues to work through to be a happy couple." Scroll right on Halsey's Insta pic to see both of the photos our experts analyzed!

"In both pictures, G-Eazy is closing the gap between the two while Halsey keeps a more upright and distant posture," Mitchell points out. "This tells me that while G-Eazy is making efforts to regain her affection and their previously playful relationship, she is holding back and keeping a little space between them for the time being." Which makes total sense, considering there were rumors circulating that G-Eazy may have cheated on Halsey.

"The first photo is him being playful and ornery, and being met with her disapproval, where the second photo shows her reeling him in and calming him down with his head in her hands, like he's trying to behave or making amends," Mitchell explains. "Although the tone of these photos is meant to be fun and playful, the facial expressions and body language make me believe this pattern [of reeling him in] may be more representative of their relationship in a larger sense."

So, it seems G-Eazy and Halsey's body language reveals they still have some work to do to get back to the peak happiness they once so beautifully exhibited, but it is possible. And that's good enough for me! Relationships take work, and celeb relationships are no different. Here's hoping these two can work it out. (Preferably soon!)

