Things are heating up for Becca on The Bachelorette Season 14. The leading lady is seriously connecting with some standout guys, but as those relationships are blossoming like an inflorescent rose, others are as wilted as that hanging fern you always forget to water. Who went home on The Bachelorette week 4? Becca said goodbye to two of her suitors at the top of the hour, taking the lineup of contestants down from 17 to 15.

Episode 3 didn't have a rose ceremony. There just wasn't enough time after all that Clay drama when the professional NFL player had to leave for an very unfortunate reason. After giving his all on the field during the Becca Bowl, he sadly broke his wrist. To make matters worse, he got the rose! But Clay needed to put his health first and go through with the operation as to not jeopardize his career's future.

Even though she had already endured Clay's heartbreaking premature exit, Becca had to make some tough choices herself.

There was also that whole shocking David-falling-out-of-the-bed incident lingering, though apparently the chicken-suited contestant is doing fine. Even Chris Harrison is making jokes about it now...

David made his triumphant return prior to the rose ceremony, but his comeback was not without conflict. Jordan was not pleased.

"David’s in a hospital bed, so smells like victory,” he said before David walked in. Well, David got a rose even before the ceremony began, and Jordan... got gold hot pants from Becca. These two are not exactly buds at this point.

“I may not have a male model face at this point, but I have a rose, b*tch," David declared. Game ON.

"I'm ready to go through this and do the ups and downs and ride the waves," Becca told the guys in her little pep talk before launching into the inevitable. So, who was sent packing?

In a tense elimination (aren't they all? Even when they're not, they somehow are) the guys who didn't get a flower were... Mike and Ryan.

"Man Bun" Mike is a pro football analyst, which is an interesting sidenote considering much of last week's episode was devoted to just that — football. Ryan made a memorable introduction on "After the Final Rose" when he serenaded Becca with his adorable banjo stylings. Unfortunately, it seems he couldn't fully strum his way into her heart.

Poor guys! They were this close to making it to Utah. Well, looks like Becca's heading to a snowy wonderland with the rest of the bros and things are about to get icy.

As the audience knows by now, Becca did find love during this season and she's currently engaged. The Bachelorette's journey has already been an awkward one — the whole Colton/Tia situation proves that dating in the Bachelor-verse means sometimes you and a friend are going to share a suitor even when you're not competing against one another...

Despite the uncomfortable moments and cringeworthy exchanges, Becca seems to be taking it all in stride. But she did admit that are a few occasions she's not exactly looking forward to tuning in for.

"Probably the two final breakups," she revealed to ET, when asked about which scenes she thinks will be the hardest to watch. "Because there were so many emotions involved."

Becca also explained that while she and her hubby-to-be can't view all the episodes together, she is more than willing to discuss what's unfolding on screen as the season progresses.

"I just want to be very upfront the entire time if he has any questions, any concerns, [or] if anything is bothering him or if he's excited about anything. Like, let it all out. Let's get through it together," Becca said.