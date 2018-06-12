Week 3 of The Bachelorette was an unintentional bloodbath, First, Chicken Guy / David fell off his bunk bed and hit his face, leading to his emergency hospital visit, and then NFL player Clay Harbor hurt himself during a football group date. Although he returned from his own hospital visit with his arm in a sling, Clay eventually returned his group date rose to Becca after learning that he had to have an operation on his wrist. His ability to keep playing football and support his family outbid his desire to be on the show, so what's Clay Harbor doing now?

The 30-year-old is currently a free agent in the NFL, so his future is even more up in the air after the operation. Although getting badly injured in a football game on The Bachelorette could definitely give some teams the wrong impression of Clay, he's now optimistic about how his career will progress. Having previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, and New Orleans Saints, Clay has certainly been around, but I bet his Bachelorette fame will help increase sales of women's jerseys with his name.

After his departure from The Bachelorette aired, Clay took to Twitter to give fans an update. He seemingly had his operation and then went to rehab to strengthen his wrist, but all seems well when it comes to his likelihood of playing football again.

No surprise, but he honestly seems just as sweet and positive as he came across on the show. Want to squeeze in a visit to Paradise before the football season starts, Clay?

In 2017, Clay ended up on the Saints' injured reserve list, and he didn't play in the 2017-2018 football season. What with that gap in his playing, it makes sense that he took his Bachelorette injury so seriously. Fellow contestant and former football pro Colton left the sport when he was still pretty young, but Clay, being 30, estimated that he only had a few strong years left in football. Watching Clay leave and aimlessly wander past the gates of Bachelor Mansion (seriously, where was his limo?) was tough, but he understood the value of reacting practically in this situation. That's a kind of maturity we rarely see from the men on this show.

Adieu, Clay. I'll miss you when Jordan and David inevitably make each other's heads explode with rage.

Once his exit was public, everyone's new favorite football player posted an Instagram Story to thank viewers for their support, saying:

Thank[s] everyone for the thoughts and prayers. I'm on the mend, I'm almost all healed up. Just getting ready for this next football season. Thanks again, all the love has been great, and I'll see you guys soon.

His Story also revealed that Clay spent the day after his injury aired at Manhattan's NFL office. He even made an appearance on the show Good Morning Football to reveal his Bachelorette season frontrunners in football terms.

I know close to nothing about football and was still able to follow his analogies, so if the NFL doesn't work out, Clay should totally consider starting an educational video series about sports.

Although he's still in need of a team for this fall, it's probably a good sign for the future that Clay was at NFL headquarters. He's clearly a well-spoken, nice guy, and kind football players could always use more time in the spotlight. Meanwhile, if Clay isn't healed in time to play football this year, please send me some names of other gentle giant players I should keep an eye on.

