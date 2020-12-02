As the weeks of Tayshia's Bachelorette journey are winding down, the eliminations are getting harder to watch as more guys get sent home. And now that the contestants are opening up emotionally to Tayshia, the stakes have been officially been raised. So, who goes home on Tayshia's Bachelorette Week 8? Eazy's elimination appears to be just the start of a domino of send-offs to come.

Week 8 had a lot of successful dates (a few that would lowkey be perfect for spicing up another night in quarantine), but Tayshia's 1-on-1 date with Eazy didn't end as well as the others. After Zac C. landed a rose on his date and Ben walked away with the group date rose, it looked like Tayshia was going to go through another episode without eliminating anyone. Unfortunately for Eazy, that wasn't the case.

The pair's 1-on-1 involved ghost-hunting, because apparently the La Quinta property is haunted. The goal of the date was to conquer their fears together as they wandered the dark resort. And while they both screamed pretty much nonstop, Eazy did something even scarier at the dinner portion of the date: He told Tayshia he was falling in love with her.

"I honestly feel like I'm falling in love with you. That's real. That's apparent. I feel like with love, you just feel it in your bones," Eazy told Taysha during dinner. While the 29-year-old's declaration seemed heartfelt, Tayshia didn't feel the same. "You're a solid, good man. And I feel like you deserve so much. And unfortunately, I can't give you this rose because I'm not there, where you are. And I don't know if I can get there," she said. The date ended without Eazy getting a rose and ultimately, Tayshia walked him to a limo and sent him on his way.

As if breaking up with someone who has major feelings for you wasn't hard enough, Week 8 ended with Tayshia torn between Bennett and Noah. ICYMI: During Week 6, major beef started between the two guys after Noah got a group rose date for a date he wasn't technically on and Bennett called him selfish. After they got caught bickering in front of Tayshia a few times, the two were sent on the dreaded 2-on-1 date in the Dec. 1 episode. Before the date actually started, however, Bennett gave Noah a strange "friendship" gift, which included a bandana, some (used) socks, a book about emotional intelligence, and a lot of unsolicited advice.

Not so shockingly, the gift didn't go over well. Noah was annoyed and said he thought it was a smug move. Just as tensions were really escalating, Tayshia walked in and the pair told her everything that had been going down. Week 8 ended with Tayshia ominously asking what was in Bennett's gift box to Noah.

That means Week 9 will likely start with a whole bunch of drama and Tayshia sending one (or both) of the guys home. Whether it will be Noah, who shaved his 'stache for her, or Bennett, who ~went to Harvard~, fans will just have to wait to find out.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.