This season of The Bachelorette is well underway, but Tayshia Adams is only just getting started... literally. The new Bachelorette was introduced last week after Clare Crawley decided to leave the show with the one and only guy for her, Dale Moss. Now, Tayshia has 20 guys to choose from as she finds love, and four of those guys are brand new to the show. One of the new guys in Tayshia's Bachelorette cast is Noah Erb, who looks like he's going to leave an impression on Bachelor Nation.

The trailer for the rest of this season of The Bachelorette looks super dramatic, and Noah is featured in those heavy-hitting moments. Right now audiences, don't know exactly what kind of drama Noah (or anyone else) will bring to the rest of the season, but here is what we know about Noah so far:

Noah is a 25-year-old originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to his Instagram, he's a travel nurse who sometimes posts selfies on the job. His Instagram also makes it clear Noah is close with his family, especially his twin brother.

Noah's faith is also important to him. In his Instagram bio, Noah writes that he "loves Jesus, loves people, loves living, and refuses to leave this world unchanged." Tayshia's Christian faith is known to be an important part of her life, so this could be a big bonding factor for the two of them.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

