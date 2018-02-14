The first episode of The Bachelor Winter Games was a whirlwind of snowy landscapes, international flags, and romantic hookups. The icy slopes got a little hotter when contestants became stressed out over the news that they would have to vote five contestants out of the competition. Following this upset of the typical rose ceremony formula, who went home on Bachelor Winter Games Day 1? Eric, Zoe, Jamey, Laura, and Lauren failed to win enough votes to continue on in the Winter Games competition.

A trained Bachelor eye can usually tell who is going home based on their lack of or sudden influx of airtime on the show. Following this usually foolproof system didn't apply to Winter Games, as both the editing and introductions of new contestants were a little all over the place. As a result, it feels like we hardly knew any of these eliminated people, with the exception of recent Bachelorette fave Eric.

In UK contestant Laura's case, there were so many blond foreign women that it was a little hard to tell them apart. She left the Vermont lodge feeling downtrodden, wondering if her elimination meant that all of the men hated her. Given that Laura has a thriving fashion blog to take care of when she's back in England, I think she's much better off without a Bachelor Nation romance in her life.

Although I was hoping that Lauren G. (gosh, remember when we didn't have just Lauren B. repping the name?) would reach Bibiana-levels of prominence on Winter Games, such legendary status wasn't in store for her. But it sounds like she and Laura have some invested fans out there, so I call for a friendship between these two almost-name twins.

Zoe from The Bachelor China was a pretty quiet addition to the cast, and the limited information on her previous Bachelor appearance seemed to have foreshadowed how little we still know about her. She took the elimination badly, crying in her last confessional, and Twitter viewers were disappointed in her practically non-existent edit on the show.

