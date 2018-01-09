'The Bachelor Winter Games' Promo Is Here & The Season Looks So Intense
Brrr. Is it chilly in here or is it just my TV? Not only is The Bachelor already off to a dramatic start, the show just gave us the gift of a promo for the latest installment in the reality TV franchise and of course, we're already intrigued. "Bachelor Nation has always been hot, but February 13... It. Gets. Cold," ABC warns in the dramatic new Bachelor Winter Games promo, which is set to Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby." We're. So. Ready.
So, what can we glean from the brief yet powerful clip? Someone falling on skis going down a steep slope, lots of making out, and look! — there's adorable fan fave Ashley Iaconetti giving us a signature cry moment. "Bring it on," Deanie Baby says at one point. Yes — in addition to the international cast, there are familiar faces from the American version of the show of course, including Ben Higgins, Dean "Deanie Baby" Unglert, Luke Pell, Eric Bigger, and more. Where's the beloved Peter Kraus from Rachel's season of The Bachelorette, you might be wondering? Maybe that's why Ashley's crying. We kid. We kid. Apparently, her tears have to do with something about being "friend zoned" again. Aww.
"Winter tears are coming," the promo continues, showcasing other cryers dealing with their own drama. Why so sad, guys?
Here's the full cast for the first installment of The Winter Games to get you prepared:
USA Men
- Ben, 29, The Bachelor Season 20
- Dean, 26, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)
- Eric, 29, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)
- Jamey, 33, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)
- Josiah, 29, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)
- Luke, 33, The Bachelorette Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher)
- Michael, 37, The Bachelorette Season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried)
USA Women
- Ashley I., 29, The Bachelor Season 19 (Chris Soules)
- Clare, 36, The Bachelor Season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis)
- Lesley, 30, The Bachelor Season 17 (Sean Lowe)
International Men
- Benoit, 31, The Bachelorette Season 1 – Canada
- Christian, 34, The Bachelorette Season 1 – Switzerland and Germany
- Courtney, 31, The Bachelorette Season 2 – Australia
- Jordan, 34, The Bachelorette Season 2 – New Zealand
- Kevin, 33, The Bachelorette Season 1 – Canada
International Women
- Ally, 24, The Bachelor Season 3 – New Zealand
- Jenny, 34, The Bachelor Season 1 – Finland
- Laura, 29, The Bachelor Season 1 – United Kingdom
- Lily, 21, The Bachelor Season 3 – New Zealand
- Nastassia, 26, The Bachelor Season 3 – Sweden
- Rebecca, 26, The Bachelor Season 3 – Sweden
- Tiffany, 31, The Bachelor Season 4 – Australia
- Yuki, 21, The Bachelor Season 1 – Japan
- Zoe, 25, The Bachelor Season 1 – China
According to ABC, here's what's in store:
We do not consider ourselves big sports fans in any way, but this is the kind of reality competition we can get behind. Hopefully the show is basically Bachelor in Paradise plus snowsuits, physical challenges, and foreign accents, and we would be OK with that.
The first season of The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Feb. 13, 2018, on ABC just in time for the actual Olympics. Let the games begin, indeed.