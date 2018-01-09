'The Bachelor Winter Games' Promo Is Here & The Season Looks So Intense

Brrr. Is it chilly in here or is it just my TV? Not only is The Bachelor already off to a dramatic start, the show just gave us the gift of a promo for the latest installment in the reality TV franchise and of course, we're already intrigued. "Bachelor Nation has always been hot, but February 13... It. Gets. Cold," ABC warns in the dramatic new Bachelor Winter Games promo, which is set to Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby." We're. So. Ready.

So, what can we glean from the brief yet powerful clip? Someone falling on skis going down a steep slope, lots of making out, and look! — there's adorable fan fave Ashley Iaconetti giving us a signature cry moment. "Bring it on," Deanie Baby says at one point. Yes — in addition to the international cast, there are familiar faces from the American version of the show of course, including Ben Higgins, Dean "Deanie Baby" Unglert, Luke Pell, Eric Bigger, and more. Where's the beloved Peter Kraus from Rachel's season of The Bachelorette, you might be wondering? Maybe that's why Ashley's crying. We kid. We kid. Apparently, her tears have to do with something about being "friend zoned" again. Aww.

"Winter tears are coming," the promo continues, showcasing other cryers dealing with their own drama. Why so sad, guys?

Here's the full cast for the first installment of The Winter Games to get you prepared:

USA Men

Ben, 29, The Bachelor Season 20

Dean, 26, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Eric, 29, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Jamey, 33, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Josiah, 29, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Luke, 33, The Bachelorette Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher)

Michael, 37, The Bachelorette Season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried)

USA Women

Ashley I., 29, The Bachelor Season 19 (Chris Soules)

Clare, 36, The Bachelor Season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis)

Lesley, 30, The Bachelor Season 17 (Sean Lowe)

International Men

Benoit, 31, The Bachelorette Season 1 – Canada

Christian, 34, The Bachelorette Season 1 – Switzerland and Germany

Courtney, 31, The Bachelorette Season 2 – Australia

Jordan, 34, The Bachelorette Season 2 – New Zealand

Kevin, 33, The Bachelorette Season 1 – Canada

International Women

Ally, 24, The Bachelor Season 3 – New Zealand

Jenny, 34, The Bachelor Season 1 – Finland

Laura, 29, The Bachelor Season 1 – United Kingdom

Lily, 21, The Bachelor Season 3 – New Zealand

Nastassia, 26, The Bachelor Season 3 – Sweden

Rebecca, 26, The Bachelor Season 3 – Sweden

Tiffany, 31, The Bachelor Season 4 – Australia

Yuki, 21, The Bachelor Season 1 – Japan

Zoe, 25, The Bachelor Season 1 – China

According to ABC, here's what's in store:

Throughout the run of The Bachelor Winter Games, fans can expect twists and turns on and off the ski mountain, as well as romance, heartbreak, love and, of course, roses. The bachelors and bachelorettes will participate in challenges from winter biathlon to ice dancing, with date cards being given to the winners of each challenge. Romantic dates will test the bachelors' and bachelorettes' perseverance in pursuing relationships with one another while faced with language barriers and cultural differences, including some amusing issues with intimacy.

We do not consider ourselves big sports fans in any way, but this is the kind of reality competition we can get behind. Hopefully the show is basically Bachelor in Paradise plus snowsuits, physical challenges, and foreign accents, and we would be OK with that.

The first season of The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Feb. 13, 2018, on ABC just in time for the actual Olympics. Let the games begin, indeed.