Eric Bigger won over everyone's heart as the genuine and energetic personal trainer competing for Rachel Lindsay's heart on Season 13 of The Bachelorette. Fans loved his positive, heartfelt vibes so much that it was only a matter of time before Eric appeared on a Bachelor franchise spinoff show. The Bachelor Winter Games contestant spoke to Elite Daily about his experiences on the upcoming series, and you're definitely going to want to read up on these juicy Bachelor Winter Games details from Eric Bigger.
Given his emotional departure from Rachel's season of The Bachelorette last year, it was certainly commendable of Eric to have reentered the Bachelor world so quickly. He spilled on why he took on the Winter Games opportunity wholeheartedly:
As viewers saw on The Bachelorette, Eric was initially skeptical of the show's dating process, but as the competition continued, he developed a sweet bond with Rachel. When it came to joining a larger, co-ed group on Winter Games, he definitely picked up on the stylistic differences between the two shows and what it meant for his game strategy:
Although Bachelor in Paradise does have a notable record of producing lasting couples, it sounds like Winter Games helped form relationships even more efficiently. The contestants lived in an actual house as opposed to the beach resort seen on Paradise, and Eric picked up on ways that the cozy indoor setting helped bring people together:
For Eric personally, having that freedom to pursue so many different people wasn't always beneficial.
Although finding a romantic connection was never guaranteed for Winter Games contestants, having worthwhile encounters with the international members of Bachelor Nation was an inevitable reward of the experience. For Eric, finding out who these people were outside of their franchise fame was the most captivating.
Being a more recent addition to the Bachelor franchise, Eric also spoke about valuing his new friendships with American members of Bachelor Nation. I don't know about you, but I'd pay good money to see a spinoff show starring Eric and former Bachelor Ben Higgins.
As for potential future appearances on summer series Bachelor in Paradise, Eric has followed past contestants' footsteps and wised up about what the actual filming situation would be like.
It sounds like Eric emerged from his Winter Games experience on a retrospective note. Anyone who has read his takes on astrology knows that such reflection is the norm for him. As for his post-show plans, Eric is releasing his own podcast, Bigger Talks, on Valentine's Day this Wednesday. The official description for the PodcastOne show reads:
Until you can add his podcast to your streaming queue, you can catch the premiere of The Bachelor Winter Games on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Good luck to Eric and the other contestants!