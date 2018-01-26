The First Move Mistake Each Zodiac Sign Makes, According To Eric From 'The Bachelorette'

One of your Bachelor faves, Eric Bigger, not only had the moves to make it to the final three on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, but he also had the insight on how to truly connect with a partner — and that all comes from his knowledge in astrology. Here, he shares his zodiac rules for making the first impression in an exclusive article for Elite Daily.

How do you make your first move on someone you’re into? Hopefully your first move is your best move, but depending on who it's with, it can honestly be your worst move. Needless to say, I’m a Pisces and I’m very romantic, so I would offer a nice lady a red rose if I was trying to make a good impression. But let's say I thought that red rose was my best move, and I was giving it to an Aries. She would probably be less than impressed and immediately ask, "What else you got?" Knowing how you make the first move based on your zodiac sign won't always be best for the person you're seeking to impress, so don't be crushed if your perfect plan goes awry. True love only has to work out once, so it makes sense that you'd try and fail a few times before getting it right.

Sometimes our favorite qualities that align with our sun signs won’t suit us best in all occasions. But don’t tell your Leo friend that; you might hurt their pride. However, your Virgo neighbor might believe they know best at all costs, and be able to adjust quickly to suit their partner's response in the moment. Most fire signs (Sagittarius, Leo, and Aries) are considered to be leaders and like to go after what they want, whereas air signs (like Gemini, Aquarius, and Libra) might want to plot and think abut that first interaction long before it ever happens. Then we have our earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), who are grounded and practical, but sometimes the first move for them won’t always make sense. Let’s not forget the emotional water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces), who could be too cool in a tense situation, but never really make the first move and go for what they want.

If you want to know more about using your zodiac sign to help guide you as you make the first move, it might also be helpful to know which signs would prefer to do what on a first date. Be free and be you, of course, but it doesn't hurt to be aware of what could be holding you back.

Aries: Direct Action May Be A Bit Too Direct

An Aries is usually direct and to the point because it's easy for them to know what they want. They don’t like to take direction too often; they lead. So an Aries' first move would derive from taking action because they like to initiate.

An Aries would be the one who pays the drink tab without the other party asking. And in some instances, that probably would work, but when making the first and opening move, the opposite party might think is too soon or coming on too strong.

Taurus: Reserved And Waiting For The Other Person

When it comes to making the first move, a Taurus is probably a little more reserved because they’re more interested in getting to know you. Their first move could be perhaps offering you their number because they want to talk and build a rapport. The downside to this, however, is they might want the other person to call and make the first move to spark a conversation and that might not happen if the person is reserved as well.

Gemini: "Let's Dance" May Not Work

Geminis are very alluring souls and they're great at communicating. They're extremely curious about everything, and not afraid to ask questions. Geminis don’t like being bored, so their first move would come in the form of a question, likely in a club or dancing atmosphere. A Gemini might ask you to dance and then show right off the bat what the other person would be getting into. This could definitely hurt a Gemini if the person they seek out is shy.

That person might think the Gemini is coming on way too strong, but they're just looking to have a good time and trying to invite you to the party.

Cancer: Asking About Feelings May Not Lead To A Convo

Cancers are very caring and sensitive and they're big on family. With this caring nature, their first move would probably come in the form of asking the person how they're feeling. It’s great to cater to another person's feelings, but if the other party has a hard time opening up, or finds vulnerability difficult, they could be turned off right then and there.

Leo: Generous Compliments Aren't For Everyone

A Leo is strong, loving, and craves attention. They're extremely forward with exciting personalities. A Leo's first move would come in the form of giving a compliment because — despite their self-centered stereotype — they're generous people. Of course, anyone can give a compliment, but maybe the person receiving the compliment might think the Leo has ulterior motives, or is just saying what they think the other person wants to hear. Sometimes being too nice can be a turn off.

Sorry, Leo.

Virgo: Intense Convos Need To Find Common Ground

Virgos are very self-critical individuals and always thinking. A Virgo's first move might be through a stimulating convo, as they value intelligence, but they might ask the other party something they know nothing about, expecting everyone to be on the same page as them.

Libra: A Ton Of Eye-Contact Can Be Creepy

Libras are charming and make great conversationalists. Their first move would probably come in the form of them setting the tone and making intimate eye contact to show that they mean business. But on another note, the eye contact might not be received well from the other party... because, well, eye contact can be creepy. Make sure to take it easy when first meeting someone, Libra.

Scorpio: Admiration May Not Give You Leverage

Scorpios are very intense, yet loyal individuals. They're demanding in a subtle way. Their first move would probably come in the form of telling you something good about yourself, like, "You have a really cool look," because once they get your attention, they have leverage.

This move might not work because it might come across as too generic. Someone like an Aries (who is known to be drawn to Scorpios) might not appreciate such a generic compliment, considering all the unique flairs Aries has to offer. So much for the "attention-getter," because it didn't get them anywhere.

Sagittarius: Shots May Be A Little Too Forward

Sagittarians are the one of the happiest signs in the zodiac, and they know how to have fun. They're also very adventurous, so their first move would probably come in the form of a challenge. If they're at a bar, they might task their prey to a contest. This is a huge hit-or-miss approach as a first impression; what if the person isn't into competition, especially as far as drinking is concerned? How about a simple hello and casual drink before, my Sag friend?

Capricorn: Too Much Planning, Not Enough Action

Capricorns are very organized and serious-minded folks. They love to plan, so their first move would definitely be one that's calculated. However, all that caution can come back to haunt Capricorn, as they might miss their prime opportunity because of the time it takes to perfect their slick moves. Remember, Cap, less is more, and taking action without too much thinking is key when going for a first impression.

Aquarius: (Ironically) Astrology Talk Doesn't Work

Aquarians are great talkers and big thinkers. Their first move would come in form of talking about astrology randomly, as a way to connect on a more personal level. They're interested in the universe and the way it spins, so making a connection during a first move is imperative. Aquarians should remember that not everyone is as in touch with the universe as they are, and some might even think astrology has no merit in a conversation. (I shudder at the thought.)

Try to scope out the other person's vibe, Aquarius, before you make the first move.

Pisces: Cool, Calm, And Collected Is Your Demise

Pisces are very emotional and intuitive. This water sign knows how to just go with the flow, so their first move could be just smiling and coming off as super cool and chill. But smiling and being too cool won’t work because the other party needs actions behind that nice smile and coolness (ahem, a fire sign). Don't be afraid to show you're interested. If you see something you like, don't be too cool to go after it.