Women go home from The Bachelor every week, so Bachelor Peter Weber needing to say goodbye to a group of contestants is nothing very special. But, it definitely isn't common for a woman to leave The Bachelor twice in one season, and yet that's exactly what happened this week, along with a lot of other stuff. So, for those who need a recap after Jan. 27's rose ceremony-less episode and Feb. 3's three-hour special, here's who went home during Peter's Bachelor Week 5.

In Week 4, Peter and the remaining 15 women traveled to Ohio for some all-American fun. First, Pilot Pete went on a one-on-one date with Victoria Fuller to see country music star Chase Rice perform at Cedar Point. That date was a bit more awkward than it was romantic, though, because it just so happens Chase is Victoria F.'s ex. Things were a little rough between Victoria F. and Peter because of that, but they managed to recover and she still received a rose.

The other women also got to have some fun with Peter while visiting the Buckeye State. A group of 13 women played a game of flag football called "the Bachelor Bowl" at the Cleveland Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium. But it was after the football game that the real fighting started. That night during the group date, Alayah Benavidez showed up, even though she was eliminated the previous week.

Peter invited Alayah to come back to the show, and Alayah agreed. But while Alayah was happy to be back, but the rest of the women were certainly not, and Week 4 ended on a cliffhanger without a rose ceremony.

That meant Week 5 would have to start off with an elimination, and that it did. Right out of the gate, Peter told Alayah it was actually time for her leave again. That meant Peter was back to 15 women at the Rose Ceremony, and he sent three of them home: Kiarra Norman, Savannah Mullins, and Deandra Kanu.

After that, Peter and all the remaining women traveled to Costa Rica, where the two one-on-one dates — featuring Sydney Hightower and Kelley Flanagan — both ended in the women receiving roses. There was a group date to a waterfall for a Cosmopolitan magazine photo shoot, in which Victoria Fuller won a private photo shoot with Peter, and Hannah Ann Sluss received the group date rose.

But while Victoria F. and Hannah Ann were pretty happy about the date, Kelsey Weier was pretty upset about how everything was going down. Kelsey explained she was having trouble with Peter dating multiple women at once. To make matters worse, Tammy Ly told Kelsey and other people on the show (including Peter) she was worried about Kelsey's mental health. Kelsey wanted to clear things up with Peter, so she went to talk to him privately about the situation. That move worked for her, since Peter decided to give her a rose before the Rose Ceremony.

Next it was time for the cocktail party... except Peter decided to jump straight into the Rose Ceremony instead, claiming he already had the clarity he needed ahead of the next round of eliminations. A lot of the women, especially Mykenna Dorn, were upset about not getting any extra time with Peter. Tammy was worried Kelsey had been talking about her to Peter. She was so upset, she interrupted the Rose Ceremony to talk to Peter privately, and Mykenna followed her lead to do the same thing.

In the end, Tammy, Mykenna, and Kelsey all received roses, despite the drama surrounding. But not everyone was so lucky: Shiann Lewis and Lexi Buchanan were sent home after sharing some tearful goodbyes with Peter.

So to recap, here's everyone who left during the Feb. 3 episode: Alayah, Kiarra, Savannah, Deandra, Shiann, and Lexi.

And here's who got to stay, at least until the Feb. 5 episode: Sydney, Kelley, Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, Mykenna, Natasha, Tammy, Victoria F., and Victoria P.

Season 24 of The Bachelor continues on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.