It might only be Week 3 in the Bachelor Mansion, but there's already been plenty of drama between the contestants. The ladies got some aggression out during a pillow fight group date with Bachelor alum Demi Burnett, but the most intense moments came during the pool party, which took place of the usual cocktail party in the Jan. 20 episode. The pre-rose ceremony soiree led into a turbulent main event, and one of the ladies in the middle of the gossip ended up getting the boot. So, who goes home on Peter's Bachelor Week 3? In the end, four ladies got cut, leaving 15 in the competition for Pilot Pete's heart.

Victoria Paul was the lucky lady to join Peter on a one-on-one date at the start of the week's episode. The pair went line dancing and had a romantic dinner in an airplane hangar, where the pageant queen opened up about her struggles when she was growing up. While that moment was sweet and memorable, Victoria P.'s airtime didn't stop there.

Concerns of Alayah's intentions and trustworthiness on the show first came in question after a pillow fight group date that included Alayah, Tammy Ly, Sarah Coffin, Kelley Flanagan, Sydney Hightower, Shiann Lewis, Kiarra Norman, and Savannah Mullins. Bachelor alum Demi Burnett returned to judge the pillow fight championships, and after Alayah and Sydney made it to the final two, Alayah ended up the winner. But tensions got worse between the two later that evening between, when Sydney told Peter she thought Alayah acted differently when cameras were on her versus when they were off.

Peter cancelled the cocktail party, and opted for a pool party instead, but rather than spending more time getting to know the other ladies, it seemed most of his conversations revolved around Alayah. He asked lady after lady what he thought, and in summary, they all agreed with Sydney's concerns. Peter left the pool party with early with no warning, because he was clearly shaken from the day's events.

After changing into their evening attire, the rose ceremony began and saw a shaky Peter dealing with his troubled inner thoughts. With only two roses left on the table, he leaves the rose ceremony again with no warning, which shocked audiences everywhere. "What are you going to do," Chris Harrison asked, to which Peter responded "I don't know man." When Peter returned, there were two roses left on the table, but he gave out only one which meant Alayah did not receive one.

Other ladies that didn't receive a rose this week included Jasmine (client relations manager from Houston, TX), Sarah Coffin (Medical Radiographer from Knoxville, TN), and Alexa Caves (Esthetician from Chicago, IL).

Although four ladies were asked to go home this week, the end of the episode showed Peter conflicted if he made the right decision about Alayah. Considering he technically did have one more rose to give out (that he chose not to use), it could be totally plausible that she comes back next week.

To see if Alayah's Bachelor journey will continue, tune into The Bachelor on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.