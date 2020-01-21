She might not have won her season of The Bachelor, nor was she chosen as the next Bachelorette, but Demi Burnett is still clearly Bachelor Nation royalty. Whenever she shows up on any of the Bachelor franchise shows, it's always a treat, and her appearance on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor is no exception. This time around, Demi led contestants in a friendly (and at times, not-so-friendly) competition fans online loved to see. These tweets about Demi's pillow fight on The Bachelor are evidence of just how much the subjects in Bachelor Nation love their queen.

Demi returned to The Bachelor to host Demi's Extreme Pillow Fight, and she made quite the entrance. "I'm back b*tches," Demi announced at Bachelor Mansion, after arriving with a crew of henchwomen. They woke the ladies up with pillows and then whisked them off for a lingerie-clad pillow fight. Right from the start, it was clear this was going to be a bit more intense than your usual slumber party game. Chris Harrison and actor Fred Willard served as the judges of this high-stakes showdown, and the women brought their A-games, all while Demi presided over the festivities like the benevolent ruler she is.

Demi brought the women to a saloon where they found a full wrestling ring and an audience. It was truly the epitome of Queen Demi's over-the-top attitude, and the women went all-in. In fact, maybe they went a little too all-in, since the pillow fight seemed to get kind of violent. Demi selected the top two women for the final championship round: Alayah and Sydney, who *coincidentally* had been displaying the beginnings of Bachelor beef before the group date. That match ended with Alayah sitting on top of Sydney, so it's clear things got heated. Hey, when Demi's around, things are bound to get a little wild.

Demi also appeared on the last season of The Bachelorette to help her Bachelor bestie Hannah Brown suss out her selection of men, and then she was a contestant during the last season of Bachelor in Paradise. So with that track record, fans will probably be seeing even more of Demi shaking things up in Bachelor Nation soon.

Season 24 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 27, at 8p.m. ET on ABC.