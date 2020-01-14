Pilot Pete's Bachelor season is underway, which means he's quickly narrowing down his choices for the woman who will receive his Final Rose. It's only the second episode of the season, so the women who went home during Peter's Bachelor Week 2 barely had time to make their mark. But, nevertheless, Peter Weber sent three women packing.

Even though Peter's season has only just begun, there's already been plenty of drama. That's in part because Peter had to wrap up some unfinished business from the last time he went looking for love on TV. Peter first joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. Hannah returned to help Peter host one of the first group dates: a showcase for the women to share their wildest sex stories. However, those performances were put on hold when Hannah and Peter took some time to hash out their shared history. It turns out that neither of them ever fully got over the other, and Peter even invited Hannah to join this season of The Bachelor. It was a bold question, but Hannah did not deliver a bold answer. She decided not to continue on with this season and left. But even after she left, Peter was pretty shaken and so he decided to cancel the rest of the sex story group date.

After Hannah left, Peter said, "I'm scared that I'm not fully where I need to be right now," which doesn't bode well for the other women on the show. Peter cancelling the rest of the group date also left things in a kind of weird place. The women didn't get the chance to share their stories with Peter and possibly connect with him more, which would definitely help them in the long run. The women were also upset that Peter seems to be stuck in the past by focusing on Hannah. As one contestant put it: "[Hannah] hasn't gone away. Every day I've been here, she's been here, which sucks for us."

But, Peter said that he was determined to move forward, and so he tried to have quality time with the ladies during the cocktail party. But, of course, a cocktail party wouldn't be complete without at least a little drama, and Hannah Ann was happy to provide some... along with a bottle of champagne. She broke out a bottle of bubbly to share with Peter. But little did she know that the champagne actually belonged to Kelsey, who brought the bottle from home and was saving it to drink with Peter herself. That caused a bit of a fight between Hannah Ann and Kelsey, but that extra drama didn't turn Peter off from either of them too much; they both received roses.

Three of the women, however, weren't safe when it came time for the Rose Ceremony. Lauren Jones, Payton Moran, and Courtney Perry were all sent home during the second week. Both Lauren and Payton were on the ill-fated sex story group date. There's a chance that if they had been able to spend more time with Peter on the date, they would have been able to win him over. But, unfortunately for them, Peter sent them home before they got that chance.

Season 24 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8p.m. ET on ABC.