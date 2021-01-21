Who Did John Legend Date Before Chrissy Teigen? His Relationship History Is Surprising
It's hard to imagine the smitten singer in love with anyone but his wife, but — as John Legend's relationship history before Chrissy Teigen proves — she wasn't the first woman to ever catch his eye. Before meeting his future wife on the set of his music video for "Stereo" in late 2006, Legend reportedly had a handful of short-lived flings with various models and musicians, including a Victoria's Secret stunner and (randomly enough) the estranged niece of Osama bin Laden. Luckily, Teigen doesn't seem bothered by her husband's romantic past.
During a November 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, Teigen opened up about Legend's bevy of rumored exes. "I didn't know it, but John used to be a notorious modelizer. To me, he was the sweetest teddy bear," she said. Apparently, Teigen has even befriended some of those exes. "What's funny is that I get along with everyone he's ever been with," she continued. "I end up really liking them. After I see them, I'll tell him, 'Oh, I was on set with your ex today — it was fun!' ... It was before me, so it's fine." Fair enough! Here are the ladies Legend reportedly dated before meeting Teigen.
Jessica White, 2005
Legend reportedly romanced Victoria's Secret model Jessica White after she starred alongside him in the music video for "So High." The two even attended the MTV Video Music Awards together in August 2005, though neither Legend nor White has ever confirmed their rumored relationship.
Wafah Dufour, 2006
After White, Legend was linked to Wafah Dufour, a socialite and musician who also happens to be Osama bin Laden's estranged niece. In April 2006, the two attended musician Jeff Christie's birthday party in New York City together, though little else was heard about their reported fling. Neither Legend nor Dufour has ever spoken about their maybe-romance.
Tayo Otiti, 2006
In June 2006, Legend sparked dating rumors with Nigerian model Tayo Otiti after they were photographed looking cozy at EMM Founders Eugene Remm and Mark Birnbaum's birthday party in New York City. However, little else was heard about the rumored romance, and neither Legend nor Otiti ever commented on their relationship.
Danielle Abreu, 2006
After his reported relationship with Otiti, Legend reportedly started seeing Brazilian model Danielle Abreu. Legend and Abreu posed for pics together at the release party for Legend's album, Once Again, in October 2006, and around the same time, a source for Bossip reportedly claimed the relationship was getting serious. "John tries to fly her out when he is away, at least once a week, to be with her," the source reportedly claimed in reference to Abreu.
However, a month earlier, Legend hinted that the rumored relationship wasn't too serious during an interview with Starpulse. "I've just started dating someone, so I don't want to jinx it by talking about it. We'll see how it goes," he said, per New York Daily News. "But the music business is the worst one to sustain relationships in, because you're in a different city every day and you have lots of women throwing themselves at you. So you have to be disciplined and be with someone who trusts you — and who you don't want to cheat on. But there's always another woman around the corner, so it's hard to settle down because you feel you might be missing out on something. You can be a gentleman and yet still feel that way."
Thankfully, Teigen managed to change his mind. Please never break up, you two.