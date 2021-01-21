After his reported relationship with Otiti, Legend reportedly started seeing Brazilian model Danielle Abreu. Legend and Abreu posed for pics together at the release party for Legend's album, Once Again, in October 2006, and around the same time, a source for Bossip reportedly claimed the relationship was getting serious. "John tries to fly her out when he is away, at least once a week, to be with her," the source reportedly claimed in reference to Abreu.

However, a month earlier, Legend hinted that the rumored relationship wasn't too serious during an interview with Starpulse. "I've just started dating someone, so I don't want to jinx it by talking about it. We'll see how it goes," he said, per New York Daily News. "But the music business is the worst one to sustain relationships in, because you're in a different city every day and you have lots of women throwing themselves at you. So you have to be disciplined and be with someone who trusts you — and who you don't want to cheat on. But there's always another woman around the corner, so it's hard to settle down because you feel you might be missing out on something. You can be a gentleman and yet still feel that way."