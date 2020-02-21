Before falling in love with Alexis Ren, Noah Centineo had a pretty quiet dating life. He ignited dating rumors with Lily Collins in early 2019 after some Insta flirting, and fans also thought they saw sparks flying between him in Camila Cabello in the "Havana" music video, but neither rumored relationship was ever confirmed. However, before dating Noah Centineo, Alexis Ren had a high-profile relationship that definitely wasn't just rumored. The model and Instagram influencer previously dated her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, in 2018, and spoiler alert: It didn't end well.

Ren competed on the show's 27th season in 2018, which aired from September to November. Fans instantly picked up on the chemistry between the model and her partner, and during the Oct. 29 episode, Ren finally acknowledged her feelings for the pro dancer on camera. The following week, the two even shared a kiss while riding horses. Though the partners ended up placing fourth, their romantic relationship fizzled out shortly after the season ended. "She's in Japan working and he's going on tour in a couple of weeks, but they are still talking and still consider each other friends," a source told Us Weekly, noting that the couple was "open to whatever the future might hold."

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ren alluded to the split herself on Instagram when a fan commented to ask about their relationship status. After posting a solo shot of herself in Toyko (which she has since deleted), she took to the comments section to respond to the breakup rumors. "Feelings aren't black and white and neither is life," she said. "We're focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He's an amazing person and I'm grateful he came into my life. He's on his own journey and I respect that."

No news of a reconciliation followed their breakup until Jan. 2019, when Ren posted a crypic tweet that fans believed to be addressed to Bersten. "If you're reading this, I miss you," she said. However, just a few months later, Bersten told Us Weekly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards that he and Ren were no longer in contact. "I haven't spoken to her in a while," he admitted. "I'm not gonna lie. I'm gonna be honest."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The So You Think You Can Dance alum also asserted that he was done romancing his dancing partners. "No more showmances for me," he said. "I'm done!" And he stuck by his promise — during season 28, he and his new partner, Bachelor alum Hannah Brown, appeared to be nothing more than friends. "I learned after a few seasons to not mix business with pleasure," Bersten told Us Weekly after the season concluded. #NotSubtle.

Soon after Bersten declared that his showmance days were over, Ren connected with Centineo, and the rest is history. While Bersten and Ren's relationship wasn't meant to be, it definitely made for some steamy DWTS performances, and for that, I will always be grateful.