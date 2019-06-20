When it comes to sex and relationships, cheating can happen. Ashley Madison, the dating service for people already in committed relationships, put together a list of who cheats the most by city, and the results are pretty fascinating. Everyone may have slightly different definitions for what constitutes cheating — for example, does flirting under an IG picture or with a hot co-worker count when you're boo'd up? But there are a few acts or moves people universally consider cheating because they cross the lines of emotional and romantic intimacy: cuddling, spooning, kissing, getting emotionally close with someone you're attracted to, and of course, intercourse of any kind.

Sometimes, cheating happens because of someone's temperament or trouble with trusting in relationships. Other times, infidelity is born out of resentment toward your partner, disappointment that your needs aren't being met, or just boredom. Cheating happens because you've fallen out of love, where you find yourself feeling more like friends who happen to have sex than partners. Or maybe you're just not attracted to your partner anymore.

Or maybe, you or your partner were unfaithful thanks to the city you're living in. Sifting through the site's summer 2018 sign-up data, Ashley Madison found which cities came in Top 20. Here are the cities that made the cut on Ashley Madison's "Infidelity Hotlist."

Orlando, Florida Newark, New Jersey St. Louis, Missouri Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Fremont, California Atlanta, Georgia Cincinnati, Ohio Las Vegas, Nevada Tampa, Florida Gilbert, Arizona Hialeah, Florida Cleveland, Ohio Garland, Texas St. Petersburg, Florida Plano, Texas Seattle, Washington Boston, Massachusetts Sacramento, California Anaheim, California Arlington, Texas

As you can see, Florida makes a few appearances (Orlando, Tampa, Hialeah, and St. Petersburg on the list), landing it the title of the state with the most unfaithful people, by Ashley Madison's rankings. While there's no solid explanation as to why, based on this data, there could be something about the warm weather, nightlife, and high concentration of romantic and sexual options in the Sunshine State.

In all honesty, your city making Ashley Madison's "hotlist" doesn't mean you need to pack up and leave town. It also doesn't mean you need to hop on the next available flight to confront your partner if their city is in the Top 20. Whether or not their place of residence is on the list, if you suspect your partner of infidelity you should approach them in non-accusatory way. Ask them about the behavioral changes that make you think they're cheating.

"Just the facts and specific feelings will keep it from escalating to a screaming match... Start by sharing how you’re feeling and why you are feeling this way. Then ask if your why is correct," Thomas Edwards, dating coach and founder of The Professional Wingman, told Elite Daily. "In the event they’re not being honest, you share where your boundaries have been crossed (dishonesty), how it makes you feel, and what will the consequences be if it continues."

Likewise, if you were unfaithful to your partner, approach your partner with the facts. "Realize why you did it, as you will be asked. Was it due to bickering or fighting? Were you looking for adventure and excitement?" offered Nina Rubin, a life coach at After Defeat. "Did you want to break up but didn’t know how? Is it something you’ve done in other relationships and is habitual?" Pick a neutral time and place to tell them. And be patient with your partner because, as important as your honesty is, your revelation might be traumatic for them — especially if they've been cheated on in the past.

No matter which side of it you're on, infidelity hurts. And looking at Ashley Madison's Infidelity Hotlist, these 20 cities have a lot of healing to do.