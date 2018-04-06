Which ‘Jersey Shore’ Character You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

I wouldn't advise following your horoscope to the point of it being your only moral compass, but in the case of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast, they could probably use some more guidelines about how they should act. From Snooki's bluntness to Vinny's quieter approach, the cast members and the original show's background players perfectly capture the different personas represented by the 12 Zodiac signs. So, in honor of this week's long-awaited premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which Jersey Shore character are you, based on your Zodiac sign?

They may be older, but as the cast proved in the first episode of MTV's new reboot series, they're totally capable of delivering the drama. Seeing the group hit the club again reminded us that we all have that one cast member we totally relate to, and now is the time to settle those similarities once and for all and figure out which of the guidos and guidettes the members of your squad resemble the most.

Of course, we had to include some of the supporting characters of Jersey Shore to have a representative for each sign, but don't take it too personally if you feel most connected to one of the less exciting people on the show. After all, we can't all be JWOWW.

Capricorn: Deena Giphy Deena cruised into the Jersey Shore cast in Season 3 acting as cool as a cucumber, which definitely showed off her Capricorn qualities of independence and discipline. Capricorns can convince others to see something their way and know how to make the most of a situation. They're also incredibly loyal, which explains Deena's initial bond with Snooki, who she knew before filming the show. As we saw, whoever was friends with Snooki was a friend of Deena's, and the two of them and Jenni developed a fast friendship at the start of Season 3. Joining the show as a natural outsider could have ended disastrously for Deena, but she had a perfect Capricorn balance of confidence and self-awareness to transition to the show relatively (her early blowup with Sammi aside, of course).

Aquarius: Roger jwoww on Instagram Like Snooki and her husband Jionni, Jenni and her husband Roger also started dating during the filming of Jersey Shore, but he didn't appear on the show until Season 3. Nowadays, you can keep up with Roger's daily life as a dad on Instagram, but don't expect him to become a bonafide reality star. Reportedly working as a truck driver as recently as October 2017, Roger represents the independence of a true Aquarius. Those born under the Aquarius sign are often energetic, but love their alone time, which Roger clearly has plenty of while on the job. Aquariuses can often feel bored or constrained, but I think it's safe to say that with two young kids, Roger rarely feels sluggish.

Pisces: JWoww Giphy A Pisces is the best friend you can possibly ask for, and if there's anything the spinoff Snooki & JWoww proved, it's that Jenni is fiercely loyal to Nicole and would do just about anything for her. The same kind of qualities appear in a Pisces' romantic relationships, which fit Jenni's gushy yet brutally real messages for Roger on social media. A Pisces is also very expressive, which explains JWoww never holding back from an argument and the opportunity to get her point across. On the down side, a Pisces often sees themselves as a martyr, which we've definitely seen Jenni experience in some of her shouting matches over the years.

Aries: Sammi Giphy Arieses are honest and passionate, which basically sums up Sammi's entire relationship with Ronnie over the course of the original show. Something about him always drew her back to him, reflecting an Aries' optimistic streak. Sammi even captured the Aries tendency to enjoy sports, having been a college soccer player. On the other hand, an Aries struggles with moodiness and impatience, which also captures the low points of Sammi's time with Ronnie. In relationships, they're quick to admit their feelings, which we all know led to a mixed bag of emotions for Sammi and Ronnie.

Taurus: Ronnie Giphy Tauruses love being surrounded by the finer things in life, and given that he now lives in Vegas, Ronnie doesn't shy away from glamour. While in their best mental state, Tauruses are reliable and devoted, and when they've made up their mind about something, they tend to stick to their original decision. However, this aspect of commitment also comes across as stubbornness, which Ronnie could become in his arguments with Sammi. Tauruses can also act possessive and react badly to big changes in their life. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation trailer hints at Ronnie's struggles in dealing with his current girlfriend's pregnancy, which is expected of a Taurus.

Gemini: The Situation Giphy Geminis are quick and curious when it comes to new surroundings, and in early seasons of Jersey Shore, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was like the puppy that just wouldn't stop yapping. Always ready to hit the club, The Situation captured a Gemini's often manic approach to exploring the world around him, often acting too restless and open-minded for his own good. Mike is insanely social, but his Gemini qualities often caused him to quickly lose interest in group conversations and try to find something more entertaining. The restlessness that can initially be endearing can also harm a Gemini when it comes to love. Geminis struggle in finding loving emotions that last, and they're always on the lookout for the next best thing. However, given Mike's longtime relationship with college sweetheart Lauren Pesce, it looks like he finally has someone who can keep up with his fast-paced qualities.

Cancer: Pauly D Giphy The perennially single friend of the group, Pauly D was always the one to rile up excitement for the gang's nights out partying. Such persuasion is a star quality for Cancers, who are often tenacious and intuitive. While Cancers love being with their tight-knit social circles, they excel the most professionally on their own, which fits Pauly's career as a DJ to the T. Often serving as a big brother figure to the women of the Jersey Shore house, Pauly is quick to help others but also tends to avoid conflict. Who can forget the countless girl fights that Pauly just watched from the sidelines? Cancers may avoid confrontation, but as long as they're happy with their life choices, nothing can really ruin their mood.

Leo: Angelina Giphy The most polarizing figure of the Jersey Shore cast, Angelina made an irreplaceable impact with her short-lived time on the show. As a Leo, she is passionate and has a sense of humor, but wants to be admired. When a Leo doesn't get the attention he or she desires, they can act out, hence why Angelina didn't last long in a house of such strong personalities. At their worst, Leos are arrogant and stubborn, and in Angelina's case, she never exactly got a chance to show off her best colors. Her dramatics screamed of the Leo's tendency to see themselves as the literal king of the jungle, but rest assured: Angelina is far from being the perfect representative of a Leo. Not all Leos are destined to forever be the evicted housemate.

Virgo: Danny MTV International on YouTube Oh, Danny. The long-suffering Shore Store owner put up with the cast's often lazy approach to work schedules whenever they filmed a season in Jersey, but according to the Hollywood Reporter, Danny looks upon all of the cast members affectionately. Such loyalty to the cast emphasizes a Virgo's best quality, while Danny's dedication to his store captures his devoted work ethic. Virgos may be "all work and no play" sometimes, but Danny's recurring kindness toward the housemates was always evident. He didn't pop up on the show too often, emphasizing a Virgo's dislike of the spotlight, but always made his voice heard when he did show up.

Libra: Jionni snooki on Instagram Libras are cooperative and avoid conflict, which captures Jionni's present-day persona perfectly. Having married Snooki in 2014 after their relationship started on Jersey Shore, Jionni has been vocal about not wanting to appear on the reboot series. A Libra values partnership, which Jionni emphasizes in his life with Snooki, and this devotion to making relationships work means that Libras are often diehard romantics. On the downside, Libras can be indecisive, which can clash with their dislike of conflict. Grudges can also last long for Libras, which only ups the chance of conflict entering their lives.

Scorpio: Vinny Giphy Scorpios are passionately loyal friends, and if there's anyone in the Jersey Shore cast who is universally loved, it's Vinny. A Scorpio is calm, cool, and collected, and loves to show affection toward friends through teasing. While friendship comes easily to a Scorpio, love is a slightly bumpier road, and Scorpios can take a while to build the trust required for a relationship. Case in point: Vinny's relationships, if any, were rarely mentioned on the original show, and while he had a girlfriend during Family Vacation filming, he has since split from her. Scorpios also struggle in the balance between being passive and assertive. Vinny often clashed with the high-intensity environment of Jersey Shore, even going home during filming for a break. He was always a great friend, but like many other Scorpios, he had trouble sharing his true feelings sometimes.