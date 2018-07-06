Whether I'm craving a pre-lunch burrito bowl at 11 a.m., a midday taco to keep me going during a long day of work, or even a late-night burrito at 10 p.m., Chipotle is honestly clutch at every hour of the day. But now that there's going to be Chipotle Happy Hour at a few select locations, you know when I'll be rolling in for my chips, guac, and, of course, a few discounted margaritas. If you're wondering which Chipotles have summer Happy Hours, listen carefully, because they'll only be available in one lucky city.

Chipotle is going to be kicking off July with weekly happy hours, according to a press release. The first-ever Chipotle Happy Hour took place on Thursday, July 5 at 3 p.m., and they'll re-occur every Thursday at the same exact time, leading up until the end of August. Customers ages 21 and up will be able to buy half-priced margaritas, beer, canned wine, and even specialty cocktails (at specific locations) with the purchase of any full-priced entrée or side. The only downside is that you won't be able to get in on this unless you're in New York City. Yep, that's right: Only locations in the Big Apple will be participating in this glorious deal, so if you aren't already in "the city that never sleeps," I guess it's time to make your way there ASAP.

Chipotle

If you're wondering why there isn't a menu of discounted food items to go along with your half-priced margs, beer, wine, or cocktails, you're not alone. (Trust me, I'm right there with you.) But apparently, there's recently been talk of a potential food happy hour deal that's currently in-the-works, according to Metro.US. Chipotle is reportedly coming up with a Happy Hour which includes discounted tacos, in addition to other cheap food — so get your wet naps ready for action. I'm about to go knee deep in some delicious AF Tex Mex, y'all, and (I think) my body is ready.

Once you've gotten the chance to indulge on all of the half-priced dranks, Chipotle is reportedly testing a bunch of new menu items at their NEXT Kitchen. In June 2018, the company announced that they're going to be testing quesadillas, nachos, Mexican chocolate milkshakes, avocado tostadas, a salad with avocado-citrus dressing, and even a frozen Paloma. I'm really excited (and also really hungry, TBH), so get ready to watch me eat a whole lot of Chipotle in one sitting. It's not going to be pretty, but it'll impressive, nasty, and relatively eye-opening, if you know what I mean.

There's a chance that sitting down and drinking on the cheap isn't really your thang. Or, you might not be anywhere near a New York City Chipotle. If that is, in fact, the case, you'll probably be happy to know that Chipotle is reportedly adding more mobile drive-thru pick-up lanes to restaurant locations nationwide. Yep, that's right: If Chipotle wasn't already the most convenient (and delicious) stop imaginable, you're now able to order it from the comfort of your car. Say hello to my newest road trip staple, y'all. My car is definitely going to take a sour cream-infused beating, in the best way possible.

Don't get me wrong: I've always had an intense love affair with Chipotle. But now that they're hosting weekly Happy Hours, I know that the love is real. If you're not in the New York City area, just know that I'm sending you my utmost condolences. But if you are, prepare to see me sitting in Chipotle every Thursday at 3 p.m., because your girl is definitely not missing out on half-priced margaritas.