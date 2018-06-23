As someone who thoroughly enjoys routines, I have a terrible habit of forgetting to branch out from time to time. However, it seems like Chipotle has the exact opposite of that problem. The fast-casual Tex Mex joint is totally straying away from their regular burritos, soft tacos, and burrito bowls. They have a ton of new items that are apparently in-the-works right now, and if you're wondering what food Chipotle is testing at their NEXT Kitchen, be prepared for the ultimate change of pace. My body is ready.

According to Food & Wine, the chain announced a handful of new menu items on June 22, 2018 at their NEXT Kitchen in New York. They're reportedly testing quesadillas, nachos, Mexican chocolate milkshakes, avocado tostadas, and a salad with avocado-citrus dressing (hello, yes please). According to Bustle, they're even testing out a frozen Paloma. Each new item sounds absolutely delicious and unique to the Chipotle menu.

I'd be lying if I said I never wished I could get nachos or quesadillas at Chipotle, so I was absolutely thrilled to find out that both items are currently in-the-works. Per Bustle, Chipotle described the quesadillas as, "a crispy, grilled tortilla wrapped around a melty, cheesy filling and your choice of meat, fajitas or sofritas," as opposed to the nachos, which are reportedly comprised of "house made corn tortilla chips that have been topped with queso and your choice of beans, salsas, and lettuce." If both of these don't sound like a dream to you, I seriously don't know what will.

According to Bustle, Chipotle's avocado tostada is essentially a "crispy, corn tortilla that has been fried flat then topped with our fresh, homemade guacamole and your choice of salsas, lettuces, and cheese," almost like an alternative to avocado toast. I've never thought of Chipotle as my go-to brunch destination, but it looks like things are definitely a-changin'.

On the other hand, if you're looking for something a little lighter, Chipotle reportedly described their salad with avocado citrus vinaigrette as a blend of "Romaine, Tuscan Oak, Tuscan Red Leaf, and Lolla Rosa," along with an avocado citrus vinaigrette that's a concoction of avocado, citrus, and cilantro. I love me some vegetables, people, especially if avocado is involved.

In terms of Chipotle's new sippers, both sound incredibly hard to beat. Bustle also reports that Chipotle's Mexican chocolate shake is "based on traditional Mexican cocoa, (with) a hint of cinnamon and spice," which seriously sounds like the drink of my dreams. The frozen paloma, on the other hand, is described as a "tangy, boozy twist on a paloma meets margarita," which sounds like my new summer sipper. Whether you're in the mood to get chocolate wasted, or if you're opting for something boozy, there's no going wrong.

During the menu unveiling at the company's New York NEXT kitchen, Chipotle's test kitchen chef, Chad Brauze, told Food & Wine that they "wanted something snacky." This is why they came up with smaller and more shareable items as opposed to their regular dinner-sized burritos, burrito bowls, and, of course, their taco trio. That sounds like a good plan to me.

OK, it's pretty clear that Chipotle is undergoing a massive makeover right now, and I'm definitely not upset about it. Between new apps like their nachos, snacks like their avocado tostada, and of course, the new and innovative drinks, I'm craving some cheese, guac (yes, even though it's extra), and even some chocolatey deliciousness. BRB, I'm going on a Chipotle run. It's the freaking weekend, and I am beyond ready for some grade-A Tex Mex action.