As much as you love taking trips and seeing the world, you have to admit one thing: You haven't really thought about your summer 2019 travel plans. Instead, every morning when you roll out of bed, you glance over at your bucket list posted on your mirror and say to yourself, "I'll get there one day." I mean this in the nicest way possible: What are you waiting for? I can understand wanting to rack up extra funds before purchasing a plane ticket, but it seems like you're also looking for the stars to align. Let me give you some #inspo, and all the details on where to travel with your best friend in summer 2019.

You won't want to miss out on these epic vacays, because they look exactly like your daydreams. Imagine palm trees, Instagram-worthy plates of food, and afternoons spent on the beach. Fresh fruit smoothies and hiking trails that lead you to the most beautiful views of the sunset are also included. Of course, your BFF is there, too, because no adventure or excursion would be complete without them.

Your bestie is your go-to travel buddy and your biggest source of inspiration. They remind you that summer is the season of less worries, commitments, and responsibilities, and they text you messages like, "Let's go here," with links to one of these seven spots. They look so epic, and will make you realize that you have to go, like, now.

1. New Orleans, Louisiana Kristen Curette Hines/Stocksy The first of these destinations you have to check out this summer is only a short plane ride away. It's based in the South, where the sun is hot and the food is so delicious and comforting. Can I get a drumroll, please? *Cues the pitter-patter.* It's New Orleans, Louisiana. From the boutiques and beautiful architecture in the French Quarter, to the lively festivals that happen year-round, you'll never be bored in this incredible place. You'll want to take a picture of pretty much everything, and come home feeling inspired and ready to see more of the world.

2. St. Lucia Matthew Spaulding/Stocksy Usually, you might plan a trip somewhere warm and tropical in the middle of winter when you desperately want to get away from the snow. You may book a few nights at a resort that has palm trees in the lobby, and fresh pineapple in your room. But this summer, you'll definitely want to head to St. Lucia in the Caribbean. Trust me. This island is like no other, because it's filled with spots to adventure. During the day, you can go hiking in the mountains and discover lush rainforests and waterfalls. You can go zip-lining, snorkeling, or take in the views from the shore, from the comfort of your beach towel. Either way, you won't be disappointed, and will leave feeling very refreshed.

3. Maui, Hawaii Wendy Laurel/Stocksy Some vacations are meant for taking pictures and relaxing. They're built for enjoying the delicious local cuisine, soaking up the sun, and hitting the virtual "reset" button. I can't think of anywhere better to have one of these vacations than Maui, Hawaii. According to GoHawaii.com, this island has been voted "Best Island in the U.S." by Condé Nast Traveler readers time and time again. It's a prime destination for surfing and casually sticking your toes in the sand. You'll want to prepare yourself for this trip by clearing your camera roll and making room for pictures of the waves.

5. Cape Town, South Africa Trent Lanz/Stocksy If you really want to have the best vacay yet, you probably should ditch the phrase "one day" from your vocabulary. You should make concrete plans to travel someplace you and your BFF have only dreamed about. Can I suggest hopping on a plane to Cape Town, South Africa? Let's be honest: It's always been on your bucket list. Hiking the beautiful mountains and seeing the penguins at Foxy Beach (while keeping your distance) have been on your mind. So make room for this trip in your plans this summer. You won't regret it.

6. The Azores, Portugal Thais Ramos Varela/Stocksy Europe has so many travel possibilities for you and your BFF. There are the romantic cities like Paris, France and Florence, Italy that routinely call your name, and the islands off the coast of Spain always sound so dreamy. But let me put another spot on your radar: The Azores. According to Jetsetter.com, these islands off the coast of Portugal aren't your typical touristy hot spots. They're serene, and introduce a new kind of paradise. During your stay, you'll want to check out a spa and try some of the local cuisine. (Let me know how it is, OK?)