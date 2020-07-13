Right now, your summer plans may be, well, nonexistent. In response to the coronavirus pandemic that's required everyone to stay safe and stay home, most of your flights and dreamy trips have been cancelled for the foreseeable future. At first, you were probably bummed out, knowing that you wouldn't be hiking in South Africa or enjoying wine in Italy soon. But after coming to terms with the situation, you're now asking the universe where to take a virtual trip to in summer 2020.

The universe is always up to something, so you know there's a place you have to check out based on your zodiac sign. It's somewhere that's easily accessible with a laptop and WiFi password, and likely make your mouth drop from the other side of the screen. If you're a Virgo, it may be a spot that's particularly outdoorsy — like a national park filled with winding or expansive trails. If you're a Capricorn or Pisces, it may be a museum that wasn't originally on your radar, but has paintings and statues that'll take your breath away.

The only way to find out where the universe thinks you should definitely go this summer while sitting in your backyard or on the couch is to ask and then look below. It's all written out for your enjoyment and a season you'll never forget.

Aries: Milford Sound in New Zealand Joey Lim/Moment/Getty Images Adventure is still out there, Aries, even if you can't necessarily hop on a plane right now. The best way to find it and fuel your wanderlust? Hopping around the Milford Sound in New Zealand. This spot is otherworldly to its core, with waterfalls, bodies of water, and mountains that create a real-life utopia. You'll never want to stop exploring and want to add it to your bucket list for when traveling is safe again.

Taurus: Shukkeien Garden in Japan Cherry blossoms may be one of your favorite flowers on the planet after touring the Shukkeien Garden in Japan, Taurus. According to Travel + Leisure, you can take a virtual tour of this garden that's 400 years old. You can see all the budding trees and walk over bridges in high-definition. Make sure to hit the information buttons on the side so you can learn more about what you're looking at.

Gemini: The Frick Collection in New York City You probably have quite the hefty summer reading list ahead of you, Gemini. Those books will help you dive into many new worlds and experiences. But, in between flipping pages, check out The Frick Collection in New York City. Wander into various rooms like the library, reception hall, and garden court. It may just be a location that comes up in one of your sweet reads.

Cancer: Great Barrier Reef in Australia Exploring the Great Barrier Reef in Australia doesn't always require a scuba diving license. Thanks to Australia's tourism board, all of the country's greatest experiences are accessible online, thanks to their Live from Aus series. When you have a spare afternoon, go underwater with Andy Ridley, and let him teach you everything there is to know about the reef and its many habitants.

Leo: Disney World in Orlando, Florida Going to Disney World in Orlando, Florida will be so easy and fun this summer, thanks to the thousands of rides you can go on virtually. If you're a major fan of Star Wars, you can check out Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run. If you just want to see Main Street U.S.A., you can head to YouTube and watch tours of the electric area leading up to the castle. For a fun-loving Leo, it's a dream come true.

Virgo: Albandeira Beach in Portugal ARoxo/Moment/Getty Images Don't forget to play around in the waters of Portugal, Virgo. It may be hard to ditch your to-do list for the sun, sand, and surf, especially when you're going to be on your laptop. But, taking a break and touring this Instagram-worthy spot will be relaxing. Once you're done virtually touring Albandeira Beach, check out Lonely Planet's virtual vacation guide for Portugal. It's filled with more videos you can watch, books you can shop, and even will teach you a bit of Portuguese.

Libra: Old Town Basel in Switzerland Old Town Basel in Switzerland is something you won't want to miss out on this summer, Libra. This incredible spot is well-worth exploring from your backyard, because it'll remind you of a fairytale book. Use the 360-degree videos and pictures to see the buildings in Spalentor and Rathaus. Maybe even take a screenshot of places you like that you can go back to IRL one day.

Scorpio: Space Needle in Seattle, Washington. Finding new views may be your favorite part of any vacation, Scorpio. There's just a certain romance to a city skyline right around sunset that you could eventually see on Instagram. If you've ever wondered what Seattle's Space Needle is like, just check into their live-cam this summer and enjoy this pretty city. Have a cup of coffee to get the real Seattle experience.

Sagittarius: Machu Picchu in Peru Spontaneity is totally your style, Sagittarius. So, the universe is hoping to send you somewhere virtually this summer that feels exciting at every turn like Machu Picchu in Peru. This wonder of the world is filled with stories you have to hear and sights you have to see. Follow along with this virtual tour courtesy of YouVisit.com to get a full and educational experience.

Capricorn: Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Spain seng chye teo/Moment/Getty Images Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain is one of the most stunning sights the country has to offer. Capricorn, you could probably spend hours looking at the detailed design and mosaics that spread colorful light around this church. Thanks to a virtual tour on Sagrada Familia's website, you can actually take your time looking at the architecture and zooming in on some of the figures. Make some paella to really round out this experience.

Aquarius: Table Mountain in South Africa The views from the summit of Table Mountain in South Africa are exquisite. Google Earth allows you to experience them from the comfort of the hammock in your backyard. In real life, the hike is known to be tough, but you can happily click on the trail this summer without working up a major sweat.