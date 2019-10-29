Where To Get The KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection By Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe

I love all three Kardashian sisters, but as one of three sisters myself, I love the fam most when they all come together. That's why I'm desperate to talk about where to get the KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection, aka the perfumes I'm most definitely gifting my sisters (And myself!) for Christmas. Everyone knows Kim Kardashian loves to launch her fragrances in threes, and this time around, the brand-new trio features signature scents for herself, big sister Kourtney, and younger sister Khloé. I adore this already!

While Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney have all had their own Kylie Cosmetics collections, Kim has never invited her sisters to collaborate on either of her two beauty lines, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance — until now, that is. Kardashian took to Instagram with a stunning picture of all three sisters clutching oversized perfume bottle props to break the news of a new collection on its way. "I’m so excited to announce the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé!!!" she captioned the photo. "This collection is really special because it’s the first fragrance collaboration I’ve done with Kourtney and Khloe for my line," Kim continued, "Each of the fragrances really capture us individually."

This promo shot is EVERYTHING. I'm loving the Cher curls, the bottle-to-bodysuit color-matching, and of course, Khloé's brown hair:

I saw none of this coming, but I couldn't be more thrilled about any of it! Each Kardashian sister took to her own Instagram to share deets on her signature scent. To be clear, these perfumes feature no real diamonds, as they retail for $40 apiece, but the diamond-inspired packaging is major nonetheless.

Kim's perfume comes in the clear diamond-esque bottle, and like many of her fragrance faves, it's a floral:

"My scent is fresh and floral and becomes warmer as I wear it throughout the day," Kim wrote, adding, "I can’t wait for you guys to smell how amazing these scents are!!!"

Khloé's perfume comes in the pink diamond bottle, and it's a bit more of a sexy smell:

"I wanted to create a fragrance that feels feminine, sexy and strong when I wear it," Khloé dished on Instagram. "It’s such a dreamy scent with a mix of sweet florals and musk that can be worn from day to night. I’ve been wearing this non-stop and love it more and more every day," she raved.

Last but not least is Kourtney's refreshing scent, in the yellow diamond-inspired bottle:

"Fragrance is so personal, so being able to create my own scent from start to finish was an exciting experience," Kourtney told her fans on Instagram. "I wanted to create a vibrant one that matches my classic, playful vibe. The combination of Golden Berries, Jasmine and Vanilla is refreshing," she wrote.

All three scents drop on the KKW Fragrance site on November 8 at 12PST:

Not to be cheesy, but I'm loving this diamond concept! So many people try to pit these sisters against one another by comparing their businesses, looks, and levels of fame, but the utilization of three different types of diamonds is a great way to celebrate shining bright in your own way. I'll definitely be writing that in the cards I give to my sisters along with these perfumes! Dibs on Kim's for myself, obvi.