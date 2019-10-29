Khloe Kardashian's New Brown Hair Is The Ultimate 2009 Throwback

OMG, I seriously never thought I'd see the day, but Khloé Kardashian is once again a brunette! ICYMI, Kim K just took to Instagram to announce a trio of new KKW Fragrance perfumes inspired by her sisters, and while the bottles are pretty, Khloé Kardashian's new brown hair in the promo photos really stole the show. I forgot how gorg Khlo looks with darker strands! I really thought she'd be blonde forever, but maybe she's decided to go ~back to her roots~ once and for all.

Obvi, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé are all naturally dark-haired gals, but each has experimented with a blonde moment or two over the years. That said, Khloé has stuck with blonde for quite some time now, slowly lightening her strands from almost-black to ombre brown to beachy blonde to full-on platinum. It was a journey and a half, but the results were everything! She really came into her own as a blonde, if you ask me, so I was shook to see her as a brunette in the new KKW Fragrance ad campaign. TBH, I forgot what she looked like with brown hair, and I definitely forgot how much I loved it on her. All this time I've been rooting for Blonde Khloé, but now I think I favor her darker strands. She pulls off both looks flawlessly, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed the brown hair wasn't just for the photoshoot!

Can we talk about these curls? All three sisters look absolutely stunning:

These are Cher curls if I've ever seen them, and while Kim and Kourt are rocking their almost-black natural Armenian hue, Khloé's hair is more of a chocolatey brown, which leads me to think it's not a wig, but a real-life dye job. If it was a wig, why wouldn't they put her in one that matched her sisters' hair exactly? Right? RIGHT??

The fragrances are pretty, too, BTW. If Khloé's makes me smell half as good as her dark hair looks, then I'll certainly be purchasing:

"Creating the KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection with Kim and Kourtney was so inspiring. I wanted to create a fragrance that feels feminine, sexy and strong when I wear it," Khlo wrote on Instagram about her scent, Diamond Khloé (Pink). "It’s such a dreamy scent with a mix of sweet florals and musk that can be worn from day to night," she raved, adding, "I’ve been wearing this non-stop and love it more and more every day." Fine, I'll buy it!

If you need a refresher, Khloé's hair has looked like this for quite some time now:

She worked her way to platinum via slow and steady lightening. Here is is back in 2015 with a much dirtier blonde:

And in 2014 with a brown-to-blonde ombre, the star's first step on her platinum journey:

It looks like her new hue is meant to channel this hairstyle from 2009, which clearly holds up 10 years later. Still good!

Kardashian's hair journey has been a long one, and because of this, I'm deeply invested. Khloé, if you're reading this, the brown better be for real! Please don't play with my emotions. I really love this look for you! Brunette Khloé 2020 is def the move, and I'm calling it now.